Selfridges Opens Supermarket of Tomorrow With an Eco Bent

LONDON — On Wednesday, Selfridges is giving its now-iconic The Corner Shop space a spring update with the opening of Supermarket, a four-week pop-up that imagines the earth-conscious shop of the future.

The space allows customers to watch products of tomorrow being made up close, as the 2.3 meters tall 3D printing machine ABB IRB 5700, first showcased on the world stage at COP26 last year, is put right at the center, and to discover how innovative products made from atmospheric carbon, mushroom and pineapple leathers are created.

This supermarket of tomorrow is the latest manifestation of British upmarket retailer’s Project Earth sustainability strategy, which was introduced in 2020, and reflects the retailer’s theme for 2022 “Superfutures.”

It aims to “examine future shopping habits” and open “a conversation around consumption and physical ownership,” according to Emma Kidd, acting creative director at Selfridges.

Selfridges Supermarket pop-up Courtesy

On top of offering the trendy NFTs, the pop-up also comes with a series of shoppable laser-cut corset belts and made-to-order dresses made with recycled ocean plastic from Iris Van Herpen, 3D-printed shoes by Jean Paul Gaultier and real-time tailor-made designs by artist Tejumola Butler Adenuga in collaboration with Crocs, as well as fragrances and hand sanitizers from Air Company and diamonds made with repurposed atmospheric carbon by Sky Diamond.

Restaurants inside Selfridges will also offer new menus to coincide with the pop-up. The Brass Rail and Harry Gordon’s Bar & Kitchen, for example, will offer plant-based 3D painted meat by Redefine Meat.

Windows at London’s Oxford Street, Birmingham and Manchester stores will also be updated to reflect the futuristic theme, in collaboration with set designer Shona Heath.