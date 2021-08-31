Sequential Brands Group Goes Bankrupt

The filing on Tuesday was expected, given that back in December the brand marketing and licensing company indicated it had put itself and its assets on the selling block and was exploring strategic alternatives.

Sequential also owns Joe’s Jeans, Gaiam, And1, Avia and William Rast, but Jessica Simpson is the biggest brand in the portfolio.

WWD was first to report on Aug. 5 that Sequential sold its Ellen Tracy and Caribbean Joe Island Supply Co. brands to the GMA Group. Ellen Tracy sold for $17 million and Caribbean Joe was sold for $3 million. The sale was made by Brand Matter LLC, a subsidiary of Sequential.

GMA, a New York City-based, privately held, 30-year-old firm that also owns the Capelli and Ballet brands, would be a likely contender for Sequential’s remaining brands, or some of them. Capelli has a wide range of products including accessories, home goods, sporting goods and fitness equipment. Ballet is a jewelry brand.

Another potential bidder is Jessica Simpson herself. Sources have said Simpson and her mother, Tina Simpson, have been working with William Susman’s Threadstone firm to raise money to buy back the Jessica Simpson business. Sequential bought the master license for the sprawling lifestyle brand in 2015 and is believed to have maintained it with annual sales of around $1 billion, pre-pandemic.

In April, Sequential sold its Heelys brand to BBC International for $11 million, and in April 2019, Sequential sold its Martha Stewart and its Emeril Lagasse home divisions to Marquee Brands for $166 million.

Media reports cited court papers indicating that Sequential has debts of $435 million and assets of $443 million. Sequential had a debt load of $463.2 million, with a market capitalization of just $21.9 million, according to S&P Capital IQ, as reported last May. Around that time, William Sweedler, Sequential’s executive chairman, left the company. The company also managed to get waivers on its credit agreement.