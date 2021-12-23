Sergio Rossi to Open Milan Boutique

MILAN — The new Spiga 26 real estate project has secured Sergio Rossi as its second tenant, after Moschino.

The 2,160-square-foot Sergio Rossi boutique will have two floors dedicated to its store and two display windows that will frame its entrance onto Via della Spiga. The floor-to-ceiling windows will occupy the entire back wall of the store, which is expected to open next spring, and face the interior courtyard.

“Via della Spiga is a street in which I strongly believe will become one of the most important fashion destinations in Milan’s city center,” said Sergio Rossi’s chief executive officer Riccardo Sciutto. “The new store will express the femininity and elegance of Sergio Rossi while pushing forward the immersive and innovative vision and soul of the brand. For Sergio Rossi, the opening at Spiga 26 represents a new important step in its history that, as part of Lanvin Group, is representative of important growth and new store openings worldwide.”

In June, Fosun Group, renamed Lanvin Group in October, took control of the footwear company. Lanvin Group also comprises the Lanvin, Wolford, St. John and Caruso brands.

Sergio Rossi is moving out of its Via Montenapoleone space to join Spiga 26. Mario Abbadessa, senior managing director and country head of Hines Italy, which is developing the retail project, said, “The innovative shopping experience aligns with the identity of the hub, which provides cultural activation via enhancing its design, a unique experiential space and a ‘new creative district’ with fashion, design, culture, food and business. The ongoing revival of the high street is drawing more visitors attracted by the recent opening of luxury boutiques and initiatives that continually enhance the location’s culture.”

As reported, leading global real estate company Hines is restoring the storied 18th-century Palazzo Pertusati under the Spiga 26 project, revamping the luxury shopping street.

Hines bought the Spiga 26 building in a joint venture with a large Dutch pension fund manager in June 2019 and the renovation, which started last year, is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022, with a total investment of 250 million euros.

The retail spaces can be mono- or multitenant thanks to the flexible and functional layouts, and there will be terraces and locations for events. There will also be a restaurant, a club and a gym available from the Via Senato entrance.

Hines, which is a privately owned global real estate investment firm founded in 1957 with a presence in 255 cities in 27 countries, has invested in the building through a real estate fund managed by Savills Investment Management SGR SpA, and it was designed and curated by Scandurra Studio Architettura and SCE Project.

The objective of the building’s requalification project is to preserve the structure’s historic value while introducing future-proofed innovative elements weaving Spiga 26 into the fabric of Milan’s new creative district. Innovations include the potential for Sergio Rossi to introduce personalized digital services in order to respond to the ongoing transformation of retail, reconfigured for omnichannel shopping with modular spaces.

The building housing the store extends across 140,400 square feet, developed on three mixed-use levels, and will have two entrances, one on Via Spiga 26, with three floors above ground and one in the basement. The other entrance is on Via Senato 19, with seven floors above ground level and two below ground.

The main entrance on Via Spiga is characterized by 18 floor-to-ceiling retail windows spanning over more than 213 feet. In the building, 32,400 square feet will be dedicated to retail and the spaces inside will be connected by a central green courtyard spanning 1,944 square feet.