By  on February 27, 2020

Shareholders of the Hudson’s Bay Co. have overwhelmingly voted in favor of the plan to take the company private.

The Toronto-based operator of the Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off 5th and Hudson’s Bay chains said Thursday that the plan was approved by 98.28 percent of the votes cast, including 94.46 percent of the votes cast by common shareholders.

