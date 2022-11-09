×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Ferragamo’s Gobbetti Touts Davis’ Designs

Business

From Kohl’s to Levi’s, the Ripple Effect of Michelle Gass’ CEO Switch

Fashion

The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards: Celebrities, Glamour, Glitz – and Let’s Not Forget the Fashion Designers

NPD Group Says Shoppers to Shop Less Online

This holiday shopping season, consumers plan to visit physical stores and buy less online.

A portrait of happy teenage girl with paper bags in shopping center at Christmas.
More shoppers are planning to visit physical stores this year as compared to 2021. Halfpoint - stock.adobe.com

More shoppers are planning to shop in a physical store this year as compared to last year, according to the latest holiday purchase intentions survey from The NPD Group. The company found that consumers expect to make more of their holiday purchases in stores (46 percent) versus online (45 percent).

“Checkout receipt-based insights from NPD also support these new findings, as in-store sales revenue grew 1 percent in September compared to last year, while online sales were flat,” the company said in a statement.

Marshal Cohen, chief retail industry adviser for NPD, said after more than two years of heavy online shopping, “consumers are ready to get back to the sport of shopping. Despite saying they plan on scaling back holiday spending this year, sales revenue through October fell 1 percent below last year’s levels, which shows that shoppers are still willing to spend money on general merchandise, even as prices continue to rise.”

Related Galleries

The data follows several other reports that show consumers are being more frugal and cautious about how and where they spend. Inflation continues to impact the consumer mindset. But as Cohen noted, people are still shopping.

NPD also found that close to 80 percent of respondents “still plan to do at least some of their holiday shopping online, but plans to shop pure-play e-commerce retailers declined since last year.” Less than 75 percent of those polled said they expect to shop online-only websites this year versus 79 percent last year.

“Among those planning to shop online, 16 percent anticipate picking up their purchases in stores or curbside, compared to 14 percent last year, which will increase foot traffic at brick-and-mortar stores,” the authors of the report said.

Cohen also noted the role of impulse purchases and self-gifting. He described it as “an integral part of the holiday mix; without them, it is hard to achieve growth. Success this season depends on the ability of retailers to leverage promotions and exciting products that play to feelings of shopping cheer. Increasing in-store shopping levels will deliver greater benefits to retailers that can entice consumers into buying on impulse, which could help move excess inventory out the door while also giving store bottom lines a boost.”

Last week, the National Retail Federation said it expects U.S. holiday sales to increase between 6 and 8 percent. The year-over-year gain in the 2021 holiday shopping season was 13.5 percent, which set a record.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

Hot Summer Bags

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

More Shoppers Plan to Buy In-stores Than Online

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad