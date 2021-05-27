As lockdowns have eased throughout the U.S., footfall at stores and in malls has skyrocketed. Consumers have rushed out to engage in a little shopping therapy after months of living online. But with most cities and states maintaining social distancing recommendations or restricting the number of people allowed inside, the result has been lines literally out the door of many stores, as seen here around and about in New York and Los Angeles.
Shopping Craze
With the rush back to stores, lines have become common as retailers still have to respect occupancy and social distancing limitations.
