TJ Papp has joined e-commerce network ShopRunner as chief marketing officer and head of marketplace-as-a-service, a new post.

Most recently he was head of e-commerce and marketing at Greats, where he developed growth and brand campaigns, and earlier worked for Kenneth Cole Productions as senior vice president, global brand and direct-to-consumer, as well as Nike, Cole Haan, and Victoria’s Secret.

Based in New York, Papp will direct teams in setting, communicating and executing the corporate strategy for the business. He will oversee developing owned marketing channels, including e-mail, social and public relations. Papp will focus on creating and leading consumer-centric marketing strategies and models that will continue to accelerate the connection for the ShopRunner member across platforms.

He reports to Sam Yagan, chief executive officer of ShopRunner, and will be part of ShopRunner’s executive team.

ShopRunner’s network of retailers includes Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Cole Haan, and memberships are available for select American Express, Chase, and Mastercard cardholders. ShopRunner offers members free two-day shipping and free returns exclusive member-only offers and seamless checkout at more than 100 brands.