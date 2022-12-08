×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Métiers d’Art 2023

Beauty

Serena Williams Launches Wellness Brand

Fashion

Chinatown L.A.: Where to Shop, Eat and What to See

Showfields Opens in Georgetown

The expansion of the three-year-old Showfields retail business is expected to continue next year with another batch of stores.

Inside the new Showfields in Georgetown, Washington D.C.
Inside the new Showfields in the Georgetown section of Washington, D.C. Ella Figueiredo

Showfields has brought its differentiated retail formula to the Georgetown district of Washington, D.C.

The three-level, 20,000-square-foot Showfields is located at 3077 M Street NW at the site of a former Brooks Brothers store.

“This store is a great example of how we approach the future of retail. We can take a heritage retail space, rework it and create an entirely new environment that’s wholly unique but at its core, nostalgic for a classic shopping experience,” said Tal Zvi Nathanel, chief executive officer and cofounder of Showfields. “We reused a lot of the existing infrastructure of the previous store — for us it was important to reutilize and rework as much as possible while introducing D.C. to our signature aesthetic.”

Related Galleries

Showfield’s internal design team reenvisioned the previous store to what Nathanel described as “a colorful and engaging space while still keeping the soul of the original design.”

Showfields in the Georgetown section of Washington, D.C.
Showfields in the Georgetown section of Washington, D.C. Ella Figueiredo

The store flow follows the brand’s “House of Showfields” concept — as seen in Showfield’s location in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, New York, which opened last month. Both locations are organized into departments, each representing a room of a house.

Launched in 2019, Showfields also has stores in the NoHo section of Manhattan and in Miami as well as a pop up in Los Angeles.

At the time of the Brooklyn opening, Nathanel said he was planning another four stores for next year but isn’t ready to reveal the locations. Earlier this year, he told WWD that to support the expansion, he raised $20 million with Hanaco Ventures, Swan and Legend Ventures, MUFG Capital and some other sources.

The three-year-old Showfields doesn’t operate with a wholesale model, and doesn’t buy product. Instead, for brands to display in the store, the company charges a fee based on the scope of the brand presentation. A brand could display two or three skus and get charged the lowest rate, or a few dozen skus for a fuller brand statement, and get charged the highest rate. Showfields overhauls the merchandising every six months with a new assemblage of brands.

The Showfield’s in Georgetown displays more than 70 brands, with additional lines expected to be added soon. Among those available are Sheertex tights, luxe French footwear brand Clergerie and apparel from the emerging women’s brand Dayra.

Skin care and body care products include a handcrafted, small batch skin care line called East Sound Lane; sustainable Jeunera Skincare, and Flamingo body, hair and care tools.

The ground floor showcases several Black-owned brands spanning a range of categories, including hair care products and tools from Eden BodyWorks and Richualist. There are also self care brands Mary Louise Cosmetics, Absolute Joi and Hanahana; purpose-driven vitamins from Problk Health; vegan leather handbags from Mersi; jewelry from Jane Win; kidswear from Piccolina; playsets inspired by modern art from Follies, and pickleball gear from PCKL. 

The new Showfields in the Georgetown section of Washington, D.C.
The new Showfields in the Georgetown section of Washington, D.C. Ella Figueiredo
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

Hot Summer Bags

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Showfields Opening New Store in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad