Showfields Opens in Georgetown

Showfields has brought its differentiated retail formula to the Georgetown district of Washington, D.C.

The three-level, 20,000-square-foot Showfields is located at 3077 M Street NW at the site of a former Brooks Brothers store.

“This store is a great example of how we approach the future of retail. We can take a heritage retail space, rework it and create an entirely new environment that’s wholly unique but at its core, nostalgic for a classic shopping experience,” said Tal Zvi Nathanel, chief executive officer and cofounder of Showfields. “We reused a lot of the existing infrastructure of the previous store — for us it was important to reutilize and rework as much as possible while introducing D.C. to our signature aesthetic.”

Showfield’s internal design team reenvisioned the previous store to what Nathanel described as “a colorful and engaging space while still keeping the soul of the original design.”

Showfields in the Georgetown section of Washington, D.C. Ella Figueiredo

The store flow follows the brand’s “House of Showfields” concept — as seen in Showfield’s location in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, New York, which opened last month. Both locations are organized into departments, each representing a room of a house.

Launched in 2019, Showfields also has stores in the NoHo section of Manhattan and in Miami as well as a pop up in Los Angeles.

At the time of the Brooklyn opening, Nathanel said he was planning another four stores for next year but isn’t ready to reveal the locations. Earlier this year, he told WWD that to support the expansion, he raised $20 million with Hanaco Ventures, Swan and Legend Ventures, MUFG Capital and some other sources.

The three-year-old Showfields doesn’t operate with a wholesale model, and doesn’t buy product. Instead, for brands to display in the store, the company charges a fee based on the scope of the brand presentation. A brand could display two or three skus and get charged the lowest rate, or a few dozen skus for a fuller brand statement, and get charged the highest rate. Showfields overhauls the merchandising every six months with a new assemblage of brands.

The Showfield’s in Georgetown displays more than 70 brands, with additional lines expected to be added soon. Among those available are Sheertex tights, luxe French footwear brand Clergerie and apparel from the emerging women’s brand Dayra.

Skin care and body care products include a handcrafted, small batch skin care line called East Sound Lane; sustainable Jeunera Skincare, and Flamingo body, hair and care tools.

The ground floor showcases several Black-owned brands spanning a range of categories, including hair care products and tools from Eden BodyWorks and Richualist. There are also self care brands Mary Louise Cosmetics, Absolute Joi and Hanahana; purpose-driven vitamins from Problk Health; vegan leather handbags from Mersi; jewelry from Jane Win; kidswear from Piccolina; playsets inspired by modern art from Follies, and pickleball gear from PCKL.