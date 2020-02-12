Showfields billed itself as “the most interesting store in the world” prior to its opening at 11 Bond Street in Manhattan in December 2018. It stands to reason that Tal Zvi Nathanel, cofounder and chief executive officer, and the author of the boast, would aggressively move to expand the concept, and that’s exactly what he’s done.

Nathaniel told WWD exclusively on Wednesday that Showfields will this spring open its second location, in Miami. The 14,300-square-foot, two-level store will feature 40 to 50 brands and activation spaces housed in areas ranging in size from 60 square feet to 400 square feet.