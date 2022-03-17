Signet Jewelers Posts Strong Fourth Quarter and Year

Signet Jewelers, operator of the Kay, Zales and Jared jewelry brands and others, beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines for the fourth quarter, even topping pre-pandemic volume figures.

For the quarter ended Jan. 29, Signet posted net income of $305.7 million, or $4.91 a share, up from $245.7 million, or $4.12, last year.

Operating income rose to $402.4 million, up from $291.9 million in the year ago period.

Total sales were $2.8 billion, up $624.8 million, or 28.6 percent, compared to the same period last year, and up $658 million, or 30.6 percent, compared to the 2019 period.

The solid performance encouraged Signet to raise its quarterly dividend 11 percent to 20 cents a share, payable on May 27 to shareholders of record on April 29.

Through the pandemic, jewelry has been among the most popular selling merchandise categories, with demand strong and consumers eager to look their best on Zoom calls by wearing earrings and necklaces. Also, jewelry can be a more profitable category for retailers considering it’s a less expensive merchandise category to ship compared to others, because of its smaller size. Rising shipping costs have been a factor in reducing profitability at many retailers.

Signet, however, attributed its positive performance to strong execution of its strategies, including differentiating the assortments and the marketing, from banner to banner.

By channel, brick and mortar store sales reached $2.3 billion, and were up 34.6 percent to last year, and 21.7 percent from the 2019 period. Same-store sales grew 23.8 percent from 2020 and were up 35.4 percent from 2019.

E-commerce sales were $556 million last quarter, up 8.7 percent over last year and up 85.4 percent from the 2019 period.

“The investments we have made in our Connected Commerce capabilities and differentiated banner assortment and marketing have driven meaningful share gains, with all categories and all banners outpacing jewelry industry growth,” said Signet chief executive officer Virginia C. Drosos. “Despite a challenging macro environment ahead, we believe that we are well-positioned in partnership with our strategic suppliers. We’re confident in the sustainable competitive advantages we’ve built and our ability to leverage our enhanced infrastructure and scale to continue growing ahead of the jewelry industry.”

Signet expects first quarter revenues to be between $1.78 billion and $1.82 billion, and revenues for all of 2022 to reach between $8.03 billion and $8.25 billion.

Operating income for the first quarter is forecast at $177 million to $186 million, and for the year, between $921 million and $974 million. Earnings per share are seen coming in at $12.28 to $13 for 2022.

“Our fiscal 2023 guidance reflects topline performance that we believe will outpace the market while also delivering a double-digit operating margin by leveraging sustainable advantages, notably fleet optimization, inventory efficiency and an enhanced labor model,” said Joan Hilson, chief financial and strategy officer. “With a strengthened balance sheet and confidence in our team’s execution, we will continue prioritizing investments that build sustainable competitive advantages and drive shareholder value. To that end, we’ve increased our capital spend for fiscal 2023 as well as our quarterly common dividend and will remain focused on share repurchases.”

For all of last year, sales reached $7.8 billion, up $2.6 billion, or 49.7 percent, compared to 2020 and up $1.7 billion, or 27.5 percent, compared to 2019.

Brick and mortar sales were $6.3 billion, up 56.2 percent compared to 2020 last year and 17.2 percent compared to 2019. Same-store sales increased 48.5 percent.

E-commerce sales reached $1.5 billion, up 27.6 percent from 2020 and 101.4 percent compared to 2019.

Signet operates about 2,800 stores primarily under the brand names Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H. Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, JamesAllen.com, Diamonds Direct and the jewelry subscription service, Rocksbox.