A Silver, Sustainable Christmas for Selfridges’ Last Corner Shop of the Year

LONDON — It’s a silver Christmas at Selfridges.

The luxury department store’s last Corner Shop pop-up will focus on a curation of pre-loved, vintage and upcycled silverware that’s inspired by food.

Everything in the Corner Shop edit will be from the Reselfridges category — with each item carrying eco-credentials.

Items at the shop will include ready-to-wear, accessories and lifestyle products that start from 50 pounds and go up to 9,000 pounds.

The brands featured in the Corner Shop include vintage jewelry specialists Jennifer Gibson and Susan Caplan; fashion archivists Dot Comme from Melbourne and OOTO London; 1950s accessories from D.G. Jennings; streetwear by Trading Desk, and partywear from Vout Vintage.

Silver ice buckets, spirit measures, cocktail shakers and candelabras will be available from This Old Thing.

The interiors will be lined and wrapped with silver textures. TIM CHARLES

The Corner Shop will hold a special section for green jewelry. Sustainable diamonds made with atmospheric carbon by Sky Diamonds, and customizable fine jewelry from Hatton Labs also will be on offer.

The interiors will be lined and wrapped with silver textures with a centerpiece inspired by Salvador Dalí’s cookbook “Les Dîners de Gala” made by British artist Rhea Thierstein.

The installation is a chandelier decorated in knives, forks, serving trays, pineapples and lobsters, which are all wrapped in silver foil with crystal dripping off it.

The silver sphered Corner Shop will remain until the end of the year.

In August 2020, the British retailer launched its Project Earth program to track its environmental targets and its commitment to a net zero future.

The company has set out a 2030 target of reaching 45 percent of circular transactions to come from circular products and services by stocking products that meet its environmental and ethical standards.

Selfridges has accelerated its net zero goal by changing the deadline to 2040 instead of 2050 as a promise to the Climate Pledge.