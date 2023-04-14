Silvia Tcherassi Opens Store in Capri

MILAN — Capri is buzzing again with retail activity in the lead-up to the summer season.

Following Saint Laurent’s revamp of its store at the resort destination and the unveiling of a second location also rich in marble displays, wooden shelves and local handmade stucco earlier this week, Colombian-born designer Silvia Tcherassi is landing on the island, too, opening the first store of her namesake brand in Italy on Saturday.

Located on Capri’s Via Fuorlovado street, neighboring the iconic Piazzetta central square, Tcherassi’s unit marks another step in the European retail expansion of the luxury women’s wear label, after the boutique unveiled in Madrid in 2015.

Dominated by a turquoise shade, the interior concept was conceived by Tcherassi herself, who also opted for preserving the location’s original patterned flooring. Midcentury Italian furniture and finishing were given a modern revamp in collaboration with local artisans to add to the local flair of the store.

As for the offering, the boutique will carry styles developed exclusively for the Capri debut, in addition to the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection and accessories.

The Silvia Tcherassi store in Capri. Roberto Pierucci/Courtesy of Silvia Tcherassi

“Capri has always been very close to my heart, as it did not only inspire one of my collections, but I have also partnered with well-known local brands from the area,” Tcherassi said about the location. Italian labels the designer previously tied up with include footwear label Giaborghini and handmade bags brands Rosantica and Le Ninè.

“Italy has always felt like home to me and not just because of my heritage. My debut in Milan launched my career in an international sense and I have long produced the majority of my textiles in Como, where I spend a significant amount of the year,” continued Tcherassi, who in 2003 was invited by the Italian fashion chamber to present her fall collection as part of the Milan fashion schedule.

Tcherassi also noted that her penchant for casual luxury and effortless elegance is “very much aligned with the style of Italian women, many of whom became clients and will now have access to my pieces in their own country.”

The Silvia Tcherassi store in Capri. Courtesy of Silvia Tcherassi

The designer aims to replicate such an access for her customers in other markets as well, as the Capri store is part of a broader strategy of activating brick-and-mortar locations to expand in a strategic manner globally. While the company confirmed several other openings are slated for the coming months, details on the number of new units expected and their locations were kept under wraps.

The brand has nine stand-alone stores globally and a robust wholesale presence that was boosted in the past five years, when the Silvia Tcherassi brand landed at prime international retailers including Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Harrods, Moda Operandi, Net-a-porter and Lane Crawford, among others.

The seeds of the brand’s international expansion were planted in 1997, when Tcherassi opened her first store outside of Colombia in Miami. She established the fashion brand a decade before, in 1987, after beginning her career as an interior designer.

A look seen at the Silvia Tcherassi store in Capri. Roberto Pierucci/Courtesy of Silvia Tcherassi

In addition to Milan, in 2004 Tcherassi was invited by the Fédération Française de la Couture to present her collection during the official Paris Fashion Week programming. The same year she was also presented with one of France’s highest honors, the Officier de l’Ordre des Arts et Lettres (Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters) for her contributions to the fashion world.

The brand shows in New York and is represented by three generations of women, including Tcherassi’s mother Vera — with whom she launched the brand — and her daughter Sofia, who joined the family-owned business as its director of ready-to-wear after graduating from Parsons School of Design. The brand has also a demi-couture Atelier line.

In addition to the fashion business, Tcherassi is the founder and creative director of the brand extension Tcherassi Hotels, which is focused on the development of hospitality and real estate projects, including the Tcherassi Hotel + Spa in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia.