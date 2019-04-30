In its most recent analysis of U.S. retail apparel site rankings, SimilarWeb cited macys.com as number one with more than 55.7 million monthly visits.

The firm noted that of the top 10 retailers it analyzed, macys.com garnered 30 percent of the total traffic. SimilarWeb, a digital market intelligence platform provider, said nordstrom.com was the runner-up with 25.8 million monthly visits. The data was for this past March, the most recent available for publication.

Rounding out the top 10 sites was gap.com with just over 25 million and Zappos.com with 15 million. Victoriassecret.com took the number-five slot with 12.5 million, followed by Teespring with just over 12 million. Forever21.com placed seventh with 10.5 million, which was followed by adidas.com with 10 million and dsw.com with 9.6 million. Asos.com was 10th with 9.1 million.

“The top shopping sites all exemplify strong brand awareness with the majority of traffic driven by direct visits and organic search,” researchers at the company said in their report. “Social visits are most heavily driven by YouTube and Facebook, to hold over 78 percent share combined.”

Data culled by SimilarWeb was for mobile and desktop searches, and the authors said this most recent report reflects an ongoing trend where mobile use outpaces desktop. “There is a trend of shoppers shifting their browsing more toward mobile web as opposed to desktop, at 54.9 percent and 45.1 percent, respectively,” SimilarWeb stated.

Digging deeper into the results also revealed that the single largest traffic source to these sites was by direct visits with 50.6 percent. Organic search garnered 28.5 percent of the share of total traffic. The balance was composed of e-mails, social, referrals, paid and display ads.

And in regard to non-branded organic keywords sending traffic to these sites, the top search was for prom dresses, followed by shoes, Yeezy, Chelsea boots, shoe size conversion, Ultraboost, swimsuits, Comme des Garçons, dresses and formal dresses. Month to month, SimilarWeb said the sites experienced a collective traffic growth rate of 13 percent.