Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: October 7, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Buyers Hail Strong Paris Collections as the Simpsons Steal the Show

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling Signs First Ambassadorship — With Tag Heuer

Business

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter Despite Pandemic Woes

Simon Teams With Klarna to Offer Guests In-store Payment Options

The companies also said other initiatives are in the works and will be announced in the future.

Klarna
Courtesy image.

Simon Property Group has teamed with Klarna to offer the mall operator’s shoppers the fintech company’s in-store payment solutions. The companies also said in a statement that they’re working together on “additional strategic initiatives, which will be announced and rolled out in the future.”

The rollout of Klarna’s payment options at Simon retail centers was described as a “strategic national alliance and multiyear relationship” between the two companies.

“The collaboration will harness the power of Simon’s vast in-store shopper base with Klarna’s millions of monthly active users,” the companies said.

David Simon, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Simon, said identifying ways that support the success of “our merchants while elevating the customer shopping experience are key priorities for Simon.”

Related Galleries

“By aligning with Klarna, we’re giving our retail tenants an important advantage this holiday season and well into the future: a unique way to attract new audiences already embracing the convenience that Klarna’s interest-free payment options provide,” he added.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Klarna, said Simon “connects millions of consumers with merchants in truly meaningful and engaging ways that are reimagining experiences far beyond the expected, every day.”

“With recent news reports stating that retail traffic is expected to exceed 2019 levels once again, we’re thrilled to partner with Simon to further unlock in-store revenue and loyalty for retailers, and offer customers even more ways to shop and pay how they want,” Siemiatkowski noted.

Aside from Klarna’s buy now, pay later and other flexible payment solutions being available at Simon retail sites, Klarna said it will also bring a “suite of innovative performance-based digital marketing capabilities to physical retailers in Simon centers and collaborate with Simon on marketing campaigns, in-mall activations and communication programs to raise awareness with shoppers over time.”

Regarding future initiatives between the two companies, they said that in the “spirit of this national alliance, Klarna and Simon are planning and developing unique strategic initiatives geared toward consumers and retailers, which will bring significant added value to Klarna and Simon shoppers who shop at Simon shopping destinations.”

In a conference call with analysts this past August, Simon reiterated the importance of physical retail. The company said funds from operations are on track to reach $4 billion this year. While that is 5 percent below 2019 levels, Simon said given the impact of the pandemic the company’s financials show the strength of its portfolio.

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Simon Teams Up With Klarna to

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad