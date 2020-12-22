Mango, the giant Spanish fashion chain, will roll out brick-and-mortar stores in the U.S. through a partnership with the Simon Property Group.

The rollout will begin in the first quarter of 2021, with three stores opening in three of Simon’s major regional malls — Roosevelt Field in Garden City, N.Y.; Menlo Park Mall in Edison, N.J., and Dadeland Mall in Miami.

The stores will sell Mango’s men’s, women’s and kids collections.

In its announcement Tuesday, Simon indicated that the three shopping centers were strategically selected in the U.S. “to jumpstart” the expansion of Mango’s Mediterranean brand to the American consumer.

“Mango has been focused on enhancing brand recognition in the U.S. with investments in wholesale and e-commerce distribution,” said Daniel López, Mango’s director of expansion and franchises. “The next logical step is acceleration of our physical presence, which will materialize with our Simon openings.”

“We are excited to introduce Mango to our millions of discerning customers,” said Zachary Beloff, national director of business developmental, Simon. “Mango is a globally renowned brand that we believe has a strong brick-and-mortar future in the U.S..”

Mango has been selling in the U.S. since 2006 through different channels, including freestanding stores, e-commerce and wholesaling. Among the highlights of its U.S. expansion, in 2017 it renovated its store on Broadway in SoHo, and in 2019 Macy’s started selling the brand in select stores, and e-commerce was launched. The brand has also staged runway shows during New York Fashion Week.