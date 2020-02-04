By  on February 4, 2020

The largest shopping center REIT in the U.S., Simon Property Group Inc., has held merger talks with smaller rival Taubman Centers Inc., according to sources.

Simon couldn’t be reached for comment on Tuesday. A Taubman spokeswoman said, “I have nothing to share as we don’t comment on rumor and speculation.”

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers