×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bridal Fall 2023 Trends: Voluminous Ballgowns, Minimalism and Bows

Business

Gagosian Denies It Is in Talks With LVMH

Fashion

Flats, Comfy Basics, Italian Brands Dominate Lyst Index as Platform Grows Its Scope

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Livestream Shopping for Chinese Consumers

The livestream shopping is timed for Alibaba's 11/11 holiday shopping event.

A pedestrian walks past Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. signage displayed outside the company's offices in Beijing.
A pedestrian walks past Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. signage displayed outside the company's offices in Beijing. VCG via Getty Images

Simon and Shop Premium Outlets have partnered with Tmall Global, which is the Alibaba Group’s cross-border e-commerce platform, “to bring world-class brands to consumers in China through a series of livestream shopping events,” the companies said in a statement. 

SPO is a joint venture between Simon and Rue Gilt Groupe. 

Launching this month, and in time for Alibaba’s 11/11 event, the livestream events will open the door to consumers in China to “virtually shop” SPO’s online inventory as well as buy direct from participating retailers at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets. 

Related Galleries

The partnership involves SPO providing the back-end technology for Tmall Global to access inventory in real-time, the companies said. 

Neel Grover, chief executive officer of SPO, said, “Shop Premium Outlets has an ongoing commitment to deliver a best-in-class digital experience to all of our shoppers. We’re excited to power these livestream shopping events with our innovative tech and offer a new avenue to sell on-sale premium and luxury brands to shoppers in China.” 

Tony Shan, head of Tmall Global, also praised the partnership as a way for Simon and Shop Premium Outlets “to bring such an iconic shopping destination to consumers in China. Chinese Shoppers are eager to discover new brands, and this is a great way for them to explore new products and shop at their fingertips.”  

Kelly Mikesell, senior vice president of field marketing at Simon, said the company “is synonymous with innovation and offering consumers a variety of ways to shop. In collaboration with our retailers, livestream events, powered by Shop Premium Outlets and Tmall Global, further reinforce our ongoing commitment to an omnichannel experience.” 

Simon said as part of 11/11, the company will set up a pop-up studio at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets to livestream the events. Chinese consumers can access the livestreams via Taobao Live, which is the Alibaba Group’s livestream commerce channel. 

The company said brands with stores at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets have the opportunity “to participate in this new shopping channel of livestreaming and sell their products to millions of Chinese consumers as a busy shopping season approaches.” Simon also noted that celebrity influencers in China will also be part of the event to help introduce brands to Chinese consumers.   

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

Hot Summer Bags

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Offer Live Stream Shopping

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad