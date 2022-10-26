Simon Teams Up With Alibaba to Livestream Shopping for Chinese Consumers

Simon and Shop Premium Outlets have partnered with Tmall Global, which is the Alibaba Group’s cross-border e-commerce platform, “to bring world-class brands to consumers in China through a series of livestream shopping events,” the companies said in a statement.

SPO is a joint venture between Simon and Rue Gilt Groupe.

Launching this month, and in time for Alibaba’s 11/11 event, the livestream events will open the door to consumers in China to “virtually shop” SPO’s online inventory as well as buy direct from participating retailers at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets.

The partnership involves SPO providing the back-end technology for Tmall Global to access inventory in real-time, the companies said.

Neel Grover, chief executive officer of SPO, said, “Shop Premium Outlets has an ongoing commitment to deliver a best-in-class digital experience to all of our shoppers. We’re excited to power these livestream shopping events with our innovative tech and offer a new avenue to sell on-sale premium and luxury brands to shoppers in China.”

Tony Shan, head of Tmall Global, also praised the partnership as a way for Simon and Shop Premium Outlets “to bring such an iconic shopping destination to consumers in China. Chinese Shoppers are eager to discover new brands, and this is a great way for them to explore new products and shop at their fingertips.”

Kelly Mikesell, senior vice president of field marketing at Simon, said the company “is synonymous with innovation and offering consumers a variety of ways to shop. In collaboration with our retailers, livestream events, powered by Shop Premium Outlets and Tmall Global, further reinforce our ongoing commitment to an omnichannel experience.”

Simon said as part of 11/11, the company will set up a pop-up studio at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets to livestream the events. Chinese consumers can access the livestreams via Taobao Live, which is the Alibaba Group’s livestream commerce channel.

The company said brands with stores at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets have the opportunity “to participate in this new shopping channel of livestreaming and sell their products to millions of Chinese consumers as a busy shopping season approaches.” Simon also noted that celebrity influencers in China will also be part of the event to help introduce brands to Chinese consumers.