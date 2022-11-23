×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Alessandro Michele Is Exiting Gucci, Sources Say

Accessories

Why Own a Diamond Ring When You Can Rent One?

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Mason Rothschild Speaks About Hermès NFT Case

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks Fifth Avenue’s Window Unveiling and Light Show

After a grand piano was wheeled into the middle of Fifth Avenue, John performed "Your Song," and thanked Saks for a $1 million donation to the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Rocket Fund.

Sir Elton John performs in the opening ceremony for Saks Fifth Avenue’s Holiday Windows and Light show on November 22, 2022 in New York City.
David Furnish and Sir Elton John at the opening ceremony for Saks Fifth Avenue’s Holiday Windows and Light show on November 22, 2022 in New York City.
Alexandra O'Neill at the opening ceremony for Saks Fifth Avenue’s Holiday Windows and Light show on November 22, 2022 in New York City.
The scene at the opening ceremony for Saks Fifth Avenue’s Holiday Windows and Light show on November 22, 2022 in New York City.
Julia Loomis at the opening ceremony for Saks Fifth Avenue’s Holiday Windows and Light show on November 22, 2022 in New York City.
View ALL 17 Photos

Sir Elton John literally stopped traffic Tuesday night as he performed in the middle of Fifth Avenue in New York — which was closed down between 49th and 50th Streets — for Saks Fifth Avenue’s holiday window unveiling and light show.

John was driven in a purple golf cart to his grand piano, which was rolled out to the center of Fifth Avenue at 7 p.m. Wearing a green jacket and red pants, John said, “Good evening New York. Thank you all for coming, and to Marc Metrick [chief executive officer of Saks Inc.] for setting up this incredible evening and most importantly, thank you for your $1 million [donation] for Elton John Foundation Rocket Fund, which will help turbocharge our mission to end AIDS, and it means a great deal to me to have your support.”

Related Galleries

John then introduced his husband, David Furnish, and two sons, Zachary and Elijah, as they counted down together while the whimsical, brilliantly colored windows were unveiled. John then performed one number, “Your Song,” to the invite-only crowd, who were seated in the bleachers across the street.

Before John’s performance, Metrick had warmed up the crowd, joking, “So now I’m going to sing.…It’s great to have so many friends and family and our partners with us tonight to kick off the holiday season. We see our windows as our gift to New York City, a city we call home.”

Metrick spoke about the $1 million gift to the Rocket Fund, “which goes to end the stigma to AIDS and HIV,” and provides treatment to the most vulnerable groups affected by AIDS. He also thanked Saks’ partner, Mastercard. “Let’s light up the night,” he said, turning over the festivities to the window unveiling, light show and John.

Prior to the ceremony, Saks hosted a cocktail party at The Vault at Saks, which was attended by such people as Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu, Fern Mallis, Jeffrey Banks, Samantha Barry, Laura Kim, Alexandra O’Neill, Julia Loomis, and NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle.

Asked why Saks selected John to perform, Metrick said, “Why not?”

“Every year the team really goes out and wants to do something as exciting as they can. This year they just topped themselves. He’s fashion, he’s right at the zeitgeist, he’s in the middle of it all,” the CEO said. “The foundation is very important to him, and it made a lot of sense for us to partner with him. It’s such a great cause and it means a lot to so many in our community.”

As for his Christmas outlook, Metrick told WWD, “We’re just kicking it off now. What’s exciting is this is the first Christmas, [while there are still] supply chain concerns and COVID-19, this is everyone’s first holiday season back. What I’m excited about is people are traveling and going out and going to parties. Ready-to-wear is looking good, statement outerwear pieces are looking good and people really want to dress up.”

Discussing whether he expects the stores will be heavily trafficked or there will be more business done online, Metrick replied, “I think it will be the right balance. Luxury always has a little of both. No matter how people talk about not liking their holiday shopping, they want to do it and touch it and feel it and be part of it.”

John welcomed the opportunity to have his family be a part of the event. “I’m honored Saks Fifth Avenue invited my family and me to be a part of this special celebration, and I’m particularly appreciative of Saks Fifth Avenue’s support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund in its mission to end the AIDS epidemic,” he said.

In addition to the $1 million donation to the Rocket Fund, the partnership includes a curated multivendor merchandise collection, dedicated holiday window displays at the Saks flagship in New York, two Saks Live events and editorial content across its digital platforms.

Customers can shop the collection and read about it in The Edit, the Saks editorial hub for fashion news and style inspiration. Saks’ $1 million donation includes $500,000 of proceeds from the merchandise, regardless of sales. The collection is co-curated by Saks and Sir Elton John and features products across all categories including women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, accessories, kids, beauty and home. More than 60 designers are participating, including Gucci, Versace, Valentino, Wales Bonner, Jonathan Adler, Jason Wu and Paco Rabanne.

Saks is showcasing looks from the multivendor collection with three dedicated windows on 50th Street at the flagship. Gucci, which is John’s exclusive costume designer for his final tour, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road,” has a bespoke window. The display features archival looks from the brand that can be seen exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue, including custom-made suits for John.

Both John and Furnish, chairman of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and CEO of Rocket Entertainment Group, are participating in Saks Live events to discuss the foundation’s mission, the importance of giving back during the holiday season and their collaboration with Saks.

On Nov. 29, Furnish will chat with Versace’s chief creative officer, Donatella Versace, about fashion and philanthropy, and on Dec. 6, John and Gucci’s creative director (though he is said to be leaving that job) Alessandro Michele, are expected to discuss friendship, collaboration and commitments to philanthropy with a focus on the Elton John AIDS Foundation, moderated by Furnish. A Saks spokeswoman said Wednesday the Gucci event is confirmed.

“I’m excited to collaborate with an iconic brand like Saks that is going the extra mile to make this world. brighter, more accepting place this holiday season and beyond,” John said. “While it’s the happiest time of the year for many, we mustn’t forget about the billions of people around the world for whom safety, respect and dignity are not guaranteed. Saks’ generous support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund will help fuel our programs to bring an end to the stigma and discrimination that prevent so many people from accessing compassionate and life-saving HIV care.”

The Rocket Fund is a transformative $125 million campaign to eradicate AIDS by 2030.

Saks’ holiday windows and light show will be on view until Jan. 3. For the first time, the light show has dynamic lighting displays that illuminate from within the windows and coordinate with the light show in the building’s facade. With new LEDs and more than 600,000 individual points of light, the experience is more colorful, vibrant and immersive than ever. The light show features a holiday medley of John’s songs including, “Step Into Christmas, “Cold Heart PNAU Remix,” “Your Song” and “Merry Christmas.”

The six center windows on Fifth Avenue are inspired by holiday gifts from years past and the partnership with the Elton John AIDS Foundation. The whimsy and brilliant colors of the windows and nostalgic games — including rocket ships and kaleidoscopes — are inspired by John’s personality.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

Hot Summer Bags

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sir Elton John Performs at Saks' Holiday Light Show and Window Unveiling in New York

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad