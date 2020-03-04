LONDON – SKP Beijing was the biggest and most productive retailer in China in 2019 with 15.3 billion renminbi in revenue, or $2.19 billion at current exchange, according to a ranking released Wednesday by China’s business media Linkshop and Commercial Real Estate and Retail Journal.

Its newly opened SKP-S, located opposite to SKP Beijing in the central business district, is pushing the boundary of experiential retail in China. Shoppers queue for hours to shop limited drops from big brands and to point their smartphones at robotic sheep, kinetic penguins and a Mars-themed cafe, among installations created in collaboration with South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster.