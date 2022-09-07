×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Cartier Deepens Legacy in NYC With Latest Fifth Avenue Mansion Renovation

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper Is Louis Vuitton’s First Dedicated Brand Ambassador for Watches

Business

Gruppo Calzedonia Takes Majority Stake in Antonio Marras

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to Open in Guangzhou

It will be the shopping mall operator's first location in the Southern China region, and the first in a first-tier city outside of Beijing.

Luxury shopping mall SKP-S in Beijing
Luxury shopping mall SKP-S in Beijing. Courtesy

SHANGHAI — Known for operating the world’s most profitable mall SKP Beijing, the luxury retailer SKP has set its eyes on the Guangzhou market.

At the closing ceremony of the eighth Guangzhou Annual Investment Conference China and the first Global Unicorn CEO Forum, SKP parent company Beijing Hualian Group signed the contract with the Guangzhou government to seal the deal.

“The meeting this year has shown us Guangzhou’s immense growth momentum,” said Changjun Zhu, chief development officer at SKP. “We are optimistic about the potential of the ‘Millennium commercial capital’ and its vitality as a modern city.”

Related Galleries

The Guangzhou SKP will be the shopping mall operator’s first outpost in the Southern China region, and its first in a first-tier city outside of Beijing. An opening date is yet to be revealed.

Luxury shopping malls, including MixC and Taikoo Li, also unveiled plans to open malls in Guangzhou at the conference.

According to local media outlets, the Guangzhou SKP will be located in the downtown Machangdi area in the Tianhe district, as a part of the government’s plan to revive the dormant commercial area. Currently dominated by furniture and automobile vendors, the 4.1 million-square-foot location was Asia’s second-largest horse racing arena in the ’90s.

As the provincial capital of Guangdong and the third largest city in China, Guangzhou’s luxury retail market has been dominated by Taikoo Hui Guangzhou in recent years.

In 2021, sales at Taikoo Hui Guangzhou rose 33 percent year-over-year, the highest of all Swire Properties-owned retail projects in mainland China. Due to the resurgence of COVID-19, sales slid 7 percent, according to the company’s 2022 half-year report.

Celine opened its first Guangzhou outpost at Taikoo Hui Guangzhou in July, while Balenciaga is set to open its first store in Guangzhou at Taikoo Hui on Sept. 30, according to the brand.

According to local retail insiders, SKP’s new venture in Guangzhou means more luxury players will likely enter the market.

SKP operates two shopping malls, in Beijing and Xi’an. Later this year, SKP also has plans to open in the southwest retail hub of Chengdu. A Wuhan SKP is set to open next year.

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Hot Summer Bags

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Top Chinese Luxury Mall SKP to

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad