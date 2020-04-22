PARIS — Joining apparel companies helping out in the fight the coronavirus pandemic, SMCP labels Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and De Fursac are pitching in, too, with masks and other efforts.

Executive committee members of the Paris-listed group are foregoing 30 percent of their fixed salaries during the period while board members are reducing attendance fees by 30 percent.

The SMCP group is donating 50,000 surgical masks to home care companies in France, while Sandro is manufacturing 10,000 masks out of fabric stocks from previous collections and Maje has donated 10,000 masks to local health authorities for distribution to schools, nursing homes and police.

Sandro has designed T-shirts expressing solidarity—proceeds will go to the Red Cross—and Claudie Pierlot is donating 10 euros to the World Health Organization’s solidarity fund for each photo it receives on its Instagram account with the hashtag #HeartsHands. Maje has donated clothing to French, Italian and Spanish organizations and De Fursac has given fabric and elastic to regional authorities in France.

SMCP was listed on the Paris Stock Exchange in 2017 and is controlled by Chinese textile conglomerate Ruyi Group, and acquired men’s wear label De Fursac last year.

The company has been working to shore up its liquidity position to weather the crisis, securing extra credit and adding fewer stores to its vast, international network this year.