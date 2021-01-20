Snipes on Thursday will open its newest Brooklyn, N.Y., storefront in Crown Heights with a museum dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Nike Dunk, called “Dunks Since 1985.”

The 5,000-square-foot location at 1117 Eastern Parkway was formerly occupied by a bank as well as a Modell’s and offers brands including Nike, Jordan, Adidas, Puma, Timberland and Dr. Martens, among others. But what sets the European sneaker and streetwear retailer’s sixth Brooklyn location apart is the temporary Dunk Museum chronicling the history of the sneaker silhouette.

Snipes teamed with Project Blitz, the Los Angeles-based sneaker agency, to curate the selection of Nike Dunks on display, including pairs with Travis Scott, Ben & Jerry’s and the Wu-Tang Clan. The sneakers will not be for sale.

“This is a Dunk museum to be admired,” said Adam Herstig, head of marketing for Snipes. “It’s a museum-quality activation. Some sneakers are worth over $100,000, there will be security both day and night and we’ll let customers in to interact and admire them. The museum will be there until Feb. 18.”

The museum activation leads off a number of Nike Dunk sneaker releases slated to hit Snipes stores and online as early as late January. “We know it’s going to be the year of the Dunks,” Herstig said. “We’ve been working with Nike closely since before this year. It’s been brewing for quite a bit of time.”

Snipes opened its first store in the U.S. in Brooklyn in 2020. The retailer opened two more stores in the Bronx and Yonkers, N.Y. To date, it operates 15 locations in New York City, 97 in the U.S. and 300 in Europe.

Herstig said 2020 was a record year for e-commerce and the retailer could open as many as 25 locations in 2021.

“We are pleasantly surprised that we were able to hit our sales goals set before the pandemic,” he said.