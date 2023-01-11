×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Beauty

P&G Beauty Acquires Mielle Organics

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson’s Bay

The change in command was triggered by the retirement of Iain Nairn.

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch
Sophia Hwang-Judiesch

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch has been appointed president of The Bay and Hudson’s Bay, the Canadian e-commerce and store businesses, which are both part of the HBC portfolio.

Hwang-Judiesch had been serving as president of Hudson’s Bay. In her new role, she succeeds Iain Nairn, president and chief executive officer of The Bay, who is retiring this month.

The CEO title is not expected to be filled.

The Bay operates Thebay.com e-commerce in Canada. Hudson’s Bay operates 84 stores in Canada under that banner. In 2021, HBC split Thebay.com and Hudson’s Bay into separate e-commerce and store companies, to drive a “digital-first” agenda, just like it did earlier with its Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off 5th divisions.

Related Galleries

According to HBC, Hudson’s Bay and The Bay operate collaboratively to deliver a “seamless customer experience” and The Bay remains responsible overall for shared functions including brand direction, marketing, buying, planning and technology for both businesses.

Hwang-Judiesch was appointed president of Hudson’s Bay in September 2022, leading the store organization, and overseeing the company’s in-store digital selling transformation, customer experience and store optimization strategy. Before joining Hudson’s Bay, she was vice president of strategic initiatives at Ulta Beauty, where she led the build and launch of Beauty@Target. Before that, Hwang-Judiesch was senior vice president at Carter’s Oshkosh, and earlier, she was with Esprit de Corp as China country manager.

Nairn’s retirement culminates a 46-year career in retailing. At The Bay, he oversaw a digital transformation of the business, including the launch of the marketplace format, which brought more than 900 new sellers to Thebay.com. He also launched Hudson’s Bay Foundation Charter for Change, and significantly advanced The Bay’s Truth & Reconciliation work, meeting with communities and building relationships with Indigenous organizations.

“It has been an honor leading The Bay and I am incredibly grateful to the associates that are the engine of The Bay organization,” Nairn said in a statement. “We have achieved some monumental wins together and I know there are many great things yet to come for this iconic retailer.”

Richard Baker, governor and executive chairman of HBC, thanked Nairn for his contributions to The Bay, and added, “As Sophia takes the reins, I’m confident her strategic and operational leadership will help drive performance, grow market share and elevate the customer journey even further.”

Iain Nairn
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

Hot Summer Bags

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Gets Top Job at The Bay and Hudson's Bay

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad