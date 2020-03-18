By  on March 18, 2020

Spain’s fashion retailers are bracing for sales losses of up to 7 billion euros as the coronavirus continues to paralyze the country, forcing the government to launch a 200 billion euro aid package.

Most shops, including those run by large chains such as Zara, Primark and H&M, shuttered over the weekend as the country imposed a 15-day curfew in an attempt to contain COVID-19, which had killed nearly 500 people and infected more than 11,000 by press time, marking the worst toll in Europe after Italy.

