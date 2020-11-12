Sports fans can now wear some of their favorite moments thanks to a partnership between Sports Illustrated and Mitchell & Ness Nostalgia Co.

The companies have inked a multiyear partnership that will emblazon some of the magazine’s most famous covers on T-shirts, hats and vintage-inspired fleece. The first capsule is slated to launch on Monday and will showcase throwback NFL covers featuring Eric Dickerson, Howie Long, Junior Seau, LaDainian Tomlinson, Dan Marino and others. Additional drops in the Sports Illustrated x Mitchell & Ness line will feature NBA and MLB covers.

“Sports Illustrated and Mitchell & Ness have grown up through the decades alongside each other at the intersection of sports and culture,” said Lynn Bloom, director of authentics and archives at Mitchell & Ness. “Our office walls are lined with over 60 years’ worth of SI magazines, many of them serving as crucial reference points for our designers and some of them featuring classic articles about Mitchell & Ness that remain points of pride for the brand. We are excited that our kinship with Sports Illustrated is coming full circle through this official partnership.”

“Sports Illustrated is committed to reaching consumers in unique ways,” said Marc Rosen, executive vice president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Sports Illustrated brand. “Our partnership with an industry leader like Mitchell & Ness is a great example of how we can continue to pay homage to the powerful heritage of the Sports Illustrated brand while addressing the diverse interests of the modern sports fan.”

The first Sports Illustrated x Mitchell & Ness NFL capsule collection will be sold on the Mitchell & Ness e-commerce site and additional select retailers.