Sports Illustrated Swim Launches Missy Franklin Capsule

JC Penney and Sports Illustrated’s latest initiative, Sports Illustrated for JCPenney Swim, includes a limited-edition collaboration with five-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin. The Missy Franklin collection will be in JC Penney stores on April 6.

The initiative builds on the Sports Illustrated for JCPenney apparel collection, which launched in January 2022. The Sports Illustrated for JC Penney Swim collection launched in stores on March 23.

While the Sports Illustrated for JC Penney offering includes women’s and men’s swimwear, the limited-edition Missy Franklin x Sports Illustrated Swim capsule features women’s styles only.

The Missy Franklin collection has one-pieces and bikinis in a variety of cuts, including bikini tops, bikinis, briefs, skirts and one-pieces. The capsule retails from $59 to $120, and will be available in women’s sizes S to XL. The collection will be sold in 295 JC Penney stores across the U.S., as well as online.

“I think fun swimsuits should feel natural, boost your confidence and express your style,” said the 27-year-old Franklin. “There has been so much work and effort that has gone into this partnership and this line of amazing suits, and I am so proud of what we’re delivering. I wanted to create something that was unlike anything else in the market — something that was functional, something that was sporty and something that was super fun, bright and energetic. We have amazing cuts, we’ve got beautiful colors, different shapes and silhouettes, and most importantly, something for every single body type. A suit that will make you feel confident in your body, no natter what.”

A Missy Franklin x Sports Illustrated swimsuit.

Franklin worked closely with the Sports Illustrated team to choose colors, prints and styles that resonated with her and her goal of making women feel confident and comfortable in their swimwear.

“This new collection, coupled with the collaboration with Olympic athlete Missy Franklin, highlights Sports Illustrated’s inherent connect to swim, delivering style, quality and performance,” said Dana Carpenter, executive vice president brand, entertainment, at Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Sports Illustrated brand.

The Sports Illustrated x JC Penney swimwear collection, which has “beach-to-street styles,” features graphic prints, vibrant colors and bold silhouettes that are designed with performance in mind. That collection is available at nearly 300 JC Penney locations in the U.S. Women’s sizing ranges from S to XL, and men’s goes from S to XXL.

According to Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president, chief merchandising officer at JC Penney, “We are excited to expand our partnership with Sports Illustrated and bring the highly anticipated swimwear line to JC Penney. We know that our customers will love this new line and look forward to seeing our Sports Illustrated swimsuits in action this summer.”