Ssense Creates Ferrari Installation at Montreal Store

The worlds of fashion and motorsports will collide later this week when Ferrari and Ssense partner to promote the brand as part of the Canadian Grand Prix, which will be held in Montreal from Friday to Sunday.

From Friday to June 29, visitors can stop by the Ssense store in Montreal to immerse themselves in a specially designed Ferrari experience. The store is installing a light display that is intended to replicate the feeling of racing through a tunnel. The space will also feature a V-8 engine suspended in midair that was created for the Ferrari California T car in 2014.

The installation also includes archival video footage on large flat screens showing the history of the Ferrari brand, from the creation of its signature horse weave to vintage Grand Prix footage.

The space offers a variety of men’s and women’s apparel, bags and accessories from Ferrari’s spring 2023 collection.

“A huge part of our mission at Ssense is to celebrate excellence in design — whether that design is a minidress, a pair of headphones, or a V12 sports car,” said Thom Bettridge, head of creative and content for the retailer. “Ferrari is a timeless design leader in their arena, and on the occasion of Montreal’s biggest motor sports event, we wanted to take the opportunity to collide our two worlds.”

Rocco Iannone, creative director of Ferrari, added: “Ssense represents the nexus of the fashion industry, a place where culture and fashion meet and are interpreted through a sharp contemporary lens. They are the perfect partner to realize our vision of the Ferrari lifestyle, expressing the cultural halo that our brand continues to manifest over time.”

He said the spring collection offers a “cross-collaboration between tailoring, workwear and racing.”

Ssense Montreal is at 418 Saint Sulpice Street in Old Montreal.