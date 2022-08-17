State of Kid Expands With Third Location

State of Kid, a Florida-based hybrid company melding the boutique retail experience with kid’s enrichment classes, is expanding with the launch of its third South Florida location (holding two current locations at the Miami Design District and in Miami Beach). Founded in September 2019 by Alana Radmin Oxfeld and Cheryl Gonzalez, the company saw high demand for its offering during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the brand’s rapid expansion.

“Our business is a hybrid of retail and kids’ enrichment classes. On the class side, we’ve always been this space — from pre-COVID-19, when we drew up the business plan — we’ve wanted to be the equivalent of how boutique fitness was the answer to big-box gyms. We were the answer to a more outdated model of children’s enrichment — a space where parents enjoy going as much as their kids,” the cofounders told WWD.

Inside State of Kid’s Miami Design District location. Courtesy

The new location, a 2,400-square-foot space, is set to be the brand’s largest to date and will offer specialized children’s classes including music, dance, art and sensory, STEM, robotics, Mommy and me, chess and more starting Sept. 6. In addition, its multibrand retail space and e-commerce will continue to offer an expanded selection of children’s clothing, accessories, toys and decor from American, European and Australian brands like Pink Chicken, Rylee + Cru, Louise Misha, Munster Kids, Huxbaby, Veja and more.

“The children’s shopping experience is very overwhelming for a parent — we always approached our retail as if we were shopping for an adult,” they noted, adding that the company continually integrates its classes into the retail experience through special branded events throughout the year.

“We are planning by 2023 to have a store outside of the South Florida area; the plan was always to be all-over the country and are looking at other cities now.”