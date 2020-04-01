This week in sustainability, consumers might be urged to shop sustainably while home, if they’re shopping at all.

BRINGING THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY HOME: California-based sustainable home textiles brand and retailer Coyuchi is deepening its commitment to the circular economy and will start to produce recycled items “made entirely of its own, organic material” later this year.

The nearly 30-year-old independent retailer stands by using only GOTs-certified 100-percent organic cotton, as well as linen, wool, latex and down. In 2017, Coyuchi introduced its subscription bedding service.

Having partnered with The Renewal Workshop for three years, the first priority in the aptly named 2nd Home program is educating the customer, so that take-back becomes second nature.

Most of the products the brand receives from its customers can be mended, cleaned and resold at its shop in Point Reyes Station, and the remaining 17 percent of fabric can be recycled and put toward making the new recycled products. (The first debut will be a blanket.)

When WWD asked how her business is navigating the present challenges, Eileen Mockus, chief executive officer of Coyuchi said: “One of our key pillars is ‘Committed to people’ and we take that to heart during these challenging times.”

MADEWELL ASSURES FOCUS ON SUSTAINABILITY: With the IPO on pause, Madewell is assuring its commitments to sustainability, even expanding its Fair Trade denim partnership.

The breezy offspring of J. Crew is affirming its sustainability commitments are to be completed by 2025 or 2030 in the areas of better materials, Fair Trade, packaging and carbon usage.

Vowing to be free of virgin plastics in materials and packaging, the brand is also investing more in what it’s really known for — denim.

Having added four Fair Trade Certified factories in the last few months, Madewell is aiming to be the leader in the Fair Trade denim space with the goal of having at least 90 percent of its denim Fair Trade Certified. An additional 10 factories are on the list to be certified.

Still plugging along online despite coronavirus uncertainties, the brand’s Do Well Shop showcases the new spring styles that speak to its expanded Fair Trade commitment.

LYST SUSTAINABLE FASHION SPOTLIGHT: Shopping search platform Lyst will reveal its sustainable fashion report for 2020 later this week.

The company garners insights from the more than 9 million shoppers a month that use its platform, while also tapping Google for data.

In its most recent index for the fourth quarter, released in February, the “hottest brands” included the likes of Off-White, Moncler and Amina Muaddi. Lyst outlined how many brands made the departure from announcements in streetwear to sustainability.

Too, its “Year in Fashion” report for the past year showed an uptick in sustainability-related terms, which increased 75 percent year-on-year.

Its upcoming report will be a relevant glimpse into how consumers are searching online during the coronavirus — and whether sustainability remains a near-term focus.

