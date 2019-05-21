Stein Mart said it will be installing Amazon Hub Lockers at about 200 of its stores as a way to provide “an alternative delivery option” for Amazon shoppers to pick up and return items. The self-service kiosks will be located in 28 states and will be available in early June.

Hunt Hawkins, Stein Mart’s chief executive officer, said the lockers was a way to offer an “innovative delivery experience to Amazon customers while introducing new shoppers to Stein Mart.”

“Customer service and convenience are top priorities at Stein Mart, and the ability to give both to Amazon customers was a big factor in our decision to introduce this program,” Hawkins said.

Patrick Supanc, Amazon’s worldwide director of lockers and pickup, said the company will go “where our customers are and deliver where and when they need us. Rolling out Amazon Hub Lockers with Stein Mart is a great opportunity to provide a seamless shopping and delivery experience for our joint customers.”

Amazon Hub Lockers are also located at a variety of locations including Blink Fitness, Chase Bank, Whole Foods, 7-Eleven, Hallmark and Sprint stores, among other sites. Each locker also has a unique name. Lockers in Midtown New York, for example, have monikers such as “Miso” and “Sava” as well as “Tin” and “Morava.”

Stein Mart described the service as “secure and available at no additional cost.” When shoppers on Amazon checkout on the site, they can select a locker at the nearest Stein Mart as their shipping address. “Once their package is ready for pickup, customers will receive an e-mail along with a barcode that they’ll use to pick up their package during store hours,” the retailer said in a statement.

Stein Mart is a specialty off-price retailer with a total of 283 stores in 30 states.