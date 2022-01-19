Stitch Fix Selects Six Black Entrepreneurs for Elevate Grant and Mentorship Program

Stitch Fix, the online personal styling service, has selected six Black entrepreneurs for the second year of the Elevate grant and mentorship program.

The program seeks to promote a more diverse and equitable retail landscape for the next generation of entrepreneurs of color.

Each recipient will receive a $25,000 cash grant; access to the brand’s Algorithms team; personalized advisory support from leadership across the business, and a mentorship session with Stitch Fix founder Katrina Lake and/or chief executive officer Elizabeth Spaulding, along with Brandi Daniel, CEO and founder of the program’s partner, Harlem’s Fashion Row.

In addition, recipients will receive amplification across marketing channels and orders for their product to be sold on Stitch Fix this fall.

The six winners are:

Besida, a women’s clothing and accessories brand headed by founder Sophia Danner-Okotie, which is built on ethical practices. Made in Nigeria by skilled local tailors, Besida offers bold prints and cuts inspired by African heritage.

BruceGlen, an apparel and accessories brand based in Los Angeles and founded by Bruce and Glen Proctor. The collection uses sustainable manufacturing processes and organic materials.

Edas, a Brooklyn-based accessories brand that makes feminine, staple accessories founded by Sade Mims, creative director.

Gracemade, a faith-driven women’s apparel brand that delivers a fashion-forward interpretation of modesty. Made in Los Angeles, the brand uses ethical standards and is founded by CEO Jasmine Rennie.

Megan Renee is a sustainable women’s contemporary brand created by Megan Smith, which is designed and produced in Los Angeles. The brand uses deadstock fabric and holds little to no inventory to reduce waste. It is known for its bold prints which are all digitally printed, using a fraction of the ink and water compared to traditional fabric printing.

Taylor Jay, a women’s wear line that features elevated basics using luxurious fabrics and flattering silhouettes. Taylor Jay is the founder and designer.

