Despite Stitch Fix reporting a positive fiscal second quarter, with earnings of $11.4 million, the San Francisco-based company saw its stock price drop, as revenue came in under estimates and the outlook caused concern.

Per share, the online apparel retailer and styling service posted earnings of 11 cents, beating analysts’ expectations of 7 cents. But its $451.8 million in revenue — which represents an increase of 22 percent year-over-year and lines up with its guidance for the period — still disappointed, coming in under the consensus estimate of $452.8 million.