LONDON — A new report from the resale platform StockX has revealed that non-U.S. markets will lead the growth in demand for rare sneakers, streetwear, luxury watches and collectibles in the coming decade with a projected uptick of 15 to 20 percent year-on-year.

The StockX report estimates that the global resale market for sneakers alone will reach $30 billion by 2030. The non-U.S. sneaker resale market is expected to reach $19 billion, according to Cowen, a market research firm.

“There is quite a bit of the $30 billion for us to grab,” said Olivier Van Calster, vice president, international and general manager Europe at StockX. “We have a phenomenal opportunity to grow across geography, categories, and continue to provide a fantastic experience for buyers and sellers.”

The impact of the pandemic has been minimal on business, according to the Detroit-based StockX.

“There was a bit of slowdown in February and March. After that, the acceleration has been huge. What we think has happened is that people were stuck at home. They didn’t have access to stores. They turned to apps and web sites, buying and selling,” said Van Calster, adding that since lockdown has eased, the momentum at StockX has continued.

Female and Gen Z users from Asia and Europe are also proving a new source of growth internationally.

Sales from non-U.S. sellers increased 260 percent in the last year, with 62 percent of international users under the age of 25. Female users also grew 130 percent in the last year, while global sales of women’s exclusive sneakers have outpaced the overall market by 70 percent on StockX so far this year.

The U.K., Italy, France, Germany, as well as Japan, which now has its own fully localized site, are some of the faster-growing international markets, and luxury products, such as the Dior x Jordan collaboration, have been a phenomenal success on the platform. A number of popular trading models are all upward of $500 a pair.

The report highlighted each local market’s specific tastes. For example, U.K. users purchased the Jordan 1 Mid Pink Quartz (GS) at nine times the global average, and the seventh bestseller in Germany — the Adidas ZX 8000 OG Aqua — was purchased 43 times more than the global average.

StockX also revealed that a surplus in one country can help meet a shortage in another.

The top French resale import in the third quarter was the Yeezy 350 Zyon. On the export side, sellers in France profited from the collaboration between Air Jordan and Dior, with the collaboration accounting for 5.1 percent of the country’s total export GMV.

In Japan, Nike Air Max 95 Denham was one of the biggest Japanese sneaker imports of 2020, while Supreme was the biggest export brand in the third quarter.

Below are the ten most-expensive products ever sold on StockX:

1. Louis Vuitton x Supreme Malle Courrier Trunk Monogram Supreme 90 Red

2. Nike Dunk SB Low Paris

3. Rolex Day Date 228235 GNSRP Green

4. Nike Air Mag Back To The Future BTTF 2016

5. Dior x Sorayama Saddle Bag Silver

6. Rolex Daytona 116519LN Silver

7. Rolex Daytona 116508 Green

8. Rolex Day Date 40 228235 Olive

9. Rolex Yacht Master II 116688 White

10. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph 26331STOO1220ST01 Blue

The most expensive sneakers of all time sold on StockX are：

1. Nike Dunk SB Low Paris

2. Nike Air Mag Back To The Future BTTF 2016

3. Air Jordan 4 Retro Wahlburgers

4. Adidas Human Race NMD Pharrell x Chanel

5. Nike Air Yeezy 2 Red October

6. Air Jordan 4 Retro Eminem Encore 2017

7. Air Jordan 3 Retro DJ Khaled Father of Asahd

8. Air Jordan 11 Retro Premium Derek Jeter

9. Nike Air Mag Back To The Future BTTF

10. Air Jordan 4 Retro Eminem Carhartt