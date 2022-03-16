Stoney Clover Lane Heads to Target for Design Collab This Spring

Stoney Clover Lane is teaming up with Target this spring.

The limited-edition lifestyle collection includes more than 300 pieces, including ready-to-wear, swimwear, beauty, outdoor items, travel accessories and more in pastel Easter egg hues, adorned with splashes of neon-colored removable patches.

Pieces from the Target x Stoney Clover Lane design collaboration Courtesy Photo

“We know our guests are increasingly looking for unique ways to show off their personal style and Stoney Clover Lane is a brand we’ve had our eye on for a while, since they are known for their customizable pieces,” said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target. “We’ve admired how the brand has created such a highly recognizable aesthetic with a deeply engaged audience and know our guests will love finding Stoney Clover Lane at Target, just in time to show off their individual style for spring.”

Stoney Clover Lane x Target collection is the first time SLC has created swimwear Courtesy Photo

Stoney Clover Lane was created by sisters Kendall and Libby Glazer in 2009. The brand has previously collaborated with lingerie brand Hanky Panky and doll brand American Girl. The design partnership with Target includes co-created pieces exclusively for the big-box retailer, in categories that are new to Stoney Clover Lane, such as rtw, suitcases, footwear and pool-side accessories. Cofounder Kendall Glazer said working with Target will help introduce the brand to a much wider audience.

“Our partnership with Target allows us to scale our brand and grow our community to a place we could never have imagined,” she said.

The Stoney Clover Lane x Target includes pool accessories. Courtesy Photo

Libby Glazer added: “Stoney Clover Lane is all about reimagining the everyday and making it full of color and fun. There’s nothing better than a Target run and we are overjoyed that Stoney Clover Lane gets to be part of that experience this spring and inspire customers to let their personal style shine.”

The Target x Stoney Clover Lane design collaboration is the first time travel accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane has created ready-to-wear apparel and swimwear pieces. Courtesy Photo

The products land at target.com and select Target stores starting April 2. Prices range from $2 to $160 each, with apparel and swimwear pieces available in sizes XXS to 4XL.

Luggage is included in the Stoney Clover Lane x Target collection. Courtesy Photo

Meanwhile, Target continues to add to its assortment of private-label brands. Also available in the big-box retailer’s ecosystem is Levi’s Red Tab, lingerie label Journelle, period-panties brand Thinx, Priyanka Chopra’s hair care brand Anomaly and home goods brand Opalhouse, which was codesigned with Jungalow brand founder and designer. That’s in addition to Ulta Beauty, Disney and Apple shops-in-shop in select locations.

Last spring, Target tapped Christopher John Rogers, Alexis and Rixo for its 2021 Designer Dress Collection. The retailer’s past designer partnerships have included Zac Posen, Anna Sui, Rodarte, Missoni, Phillip Lim, Jason Wu and Lilly Pulitzer, among others.