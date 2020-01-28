Stoney Clover Lane in April will unveil its third store, and first Manhattan location, a 1,000-square-foot unit at 376 Bleecker Street, opposite Love Shack Fancy and near the storefront Thakoon Panichgul in October unveiled for his reimagined collection. With stores in Palm Beach, Fla., and East Hampton, N.Y., Stoney Clover Lane has updated organization with its simple, candy-colored and customizable travel accessories, and plans to open two to four more stores this year.

Reaction to a pop-up shop at 42 Prince Street in Manhattan’s SoHo that opened in mid-November and will operate through the end of February gave Stoney Clover Lane the confidence to lease a permanent space.