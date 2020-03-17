Retail store closures continue at a rapid rate as the coronavirus makes its way around the globe.

Over the weekend, a swarm of retailers revealed temporary store closures throughout North America in an effort to contain the spread of the virus and COVID-19, the disease it causes. Others said they would have reduced hours. By Sunday, the list included Urban Outfitters, Lululemon, Patagonia, Glossier, Nike, Reformation, Under Armour, Warby Park, Everlane and more. On Monday and Tuesday, the list had expanded even further — with announcements of store closures seemingly coming every hour.

Most of the stores are being closed for at least two weeks. While many brands said they would pay their staffs their salaries and benefits during the closures, others did not specify whether they would do so. Meanwhile, WWD estimates show that $150 billion could be at stake in fashion retail sales in the U.S., Europe and Canada as stores shutter in those three regions.

Here, WWD rounds up which stores have closed, which ones have new, shorter hours and what else to expect.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch, which includes the Abercrombie Kids, Hollister Co. and Gilly Hicks, in addition to the nameplate brand, closed all stores outside of the Asian-Pacific region for two weeks. Store closures started in North America on Sunday, March 15, and in the Middle East and Africa on Monday, March 16. Stores are scheduled to reopen in both regions on Saturday, March 28. Abercrombie’s online shop will remain open and store associates will continue to receive pay, the company confirmed.

On Tuesday, March 17, Alice + Olivia said it was temporarily closing its stores until Saturday, March 21, at which time it would decide if the stores need to remain closed for longer.

“Initially, I thought we could power through this moment,” Stacey Bendet, chief executive officer and creative director of the company, said in a statement. “I thought we could keep our stores open and I believed we could bring some much needed happiness and beauty to our customers during this worrisome time. But over the weekend, I realized that social distancing and a period of separation are essential to preserve the teamwork we take so much pride in.” The company’s e-commerce business will remain open and personal shoppers are available by way of FaceTime appointments and messenger-delivered consignments. The retailer did not specify if in-store associates would be paid during the shutdown.

Allbirds

The shoe retailer has closed all stores in North America from Sunday, March 15, to Friday, March 27. That includes locations in San Francisco, New York City, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Austin, Tex. In addition, stores in London and Berlin have been closed during the same time period. Stores in mainland China, Tokyo and New Zealand remain open as of Monday, March 16.

American Eagle Outfitters

The retailer, which includes the American Eagle and Aerie brands, said it was temporarily closing all North American stores by end of day Tuesday, March 17. The closures will remain in place until at least Friday, March 27. The company confirmed that all in-store employees will be compensated for hours scheduled to work during that period. Associates who are able to have been asked to work from home. In addition, the retailer set up a relief fund to help employees who have been affected by COVID-19. The e-commerce business and related apps will remain open.

“I recognize the days ahead will be challenging, but we remain true to the very heart of our purpose — optimism,” Jay Schottenstein, executive chairman of the board and chief executive officer of American Eagle Outfitters, said in a statement.

Apple

Apple last week said that the company would close all stores outside of China until March 27. Stores in mainland China — which closed in February because of the coronavirus outbreak — have reopened and the supply chain in that part of the world has been restored, according to a statement from Apple ceo Tim Cook.

“What we’ve learned together has helped us all develop the best practices that are assisting enormously in our global response,” Cook said. “One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’ transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance. As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect our team members and customers.”

Apple said employees who cannot work remotely will continue to be paid in line with their normal hours. The company has also expanded its leave policy.

Aritzia

The retailer closed all locations on Monday, March 16, until further notice.

“As we navigate this complex and challenging landscape, we feel this is the best decision for our people, our clients, our partners and our community as a whole,” Brian Hill, Aritzia’s founder, chairman and ceo, said in a statement.

Hill added that for the time being, all of the company’s profits will go to the Aritzia Community Relief Fund to support its employees and their families.

Benefit Cosmetics

The beauty brand posted on its Instagram on Tuesday, March 17, that it was temporarily closing all Benefit boutiques and Brow Bar locations until Friday, April 3. The company confirmed that all employees would continue to receive pay for scheduled shifts. The e-commerce shop and related apps remain open.

Bergdorf Goodman/ Neiman Marcus

Manhattan-based luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman, along with its parent company, Neiman Marcus, joined the rapidly growing list of coronavirus-related store closures on Tuesday, March 17. The two Bergdorf stores in New York and 43 Neiman Marcus locations around the country will remain closed until further notice. However, the company said both online shops for both brands will remain open.

Buck Mason

The Los Angeles-based men’s wear brand closed all 10 of its retail locations — five in Los Angeles, three in New York City and two in San Francisco — effective Friday, March 13. The company’s e-commerce business will remain open.

“We’ve decided to take this proactive measure to help keep our staff and customers healthy,” said Erik Allen Ford, cofounder of the Buck Mason.

Canada Goose

The Canadian retailer, which employees an estimated 5,000 people around the world, is closing all retail locations in North America and Europe from Tuesday, March 17, to at least Tuesday, March 31. The two-week closure includes the in-house production facilities in Canada. The jacket maker added that the situation would be reassessed regularly.

Dani Reiss, president and ceo of Canada Goose, said in a letter to employees on Tuesday that he would forgo his salary for three months. Instead, the funds will be used to establish the Canada Goose Employee Support Fund.

Chanel

The luxury fashion house made the decision to close all U.S. stores on Monday, March 16. The shutdown will be in effect for two weeks. The company said it would continue to pay workers during this time.

Chico’s FAS

The company that includes White House Black Market, Soma Intimates and direct-to-consumer lingerie brand TellTale, in addition to the nameplate brand, said on Tuesday, March 17, that it was temporarily closing all stores in North America for the next two weeks. As of Feb. 1, the company had 1,341 stores in North America, in addition to two domestic franchise airport locations.

The online store for each brand will remain open during the shutdown.

In a statement, Bonnie Brooks, ceo and president of Chico’s FAS, said full- and part-time employees would receive their full pay during this period. In addition, employees have been asked to work from home when possible.

Columbia Sportswear Company

The sportswear retailer, which had more than 140 stores in the United States as of last year, a mix of outlet stores and branded units, closed all North American stores on Monday, March 16, until Friday, March 27. The e-commerce business will remain open.

Desigual

On Tuesday, March 17, the men and women’s apparel and footwear retailer temporarily closed all stores in North America. The company did not provide an end date for the closures. In addition, the roughly 760 employees who work in Desigual’s Barcelona, Spain, headquarters will work remotely starting the same day. The company closed stores in Spain, Portugal and Italy earlier this month.

“In other countries where Desigual has a presence, permanent monitoring has been put in plae to activate the appropriate pre-planning measures, if necessary,” according to a company statement.

The men’s and women’s apparel retailer, which has six stores across New York City, Boston, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, said on Saturday that it would be closing all stores, effective Sunday, March 15, until Saturday, March 28. The online store will remain open and the retail associates will be compensated, according to the company.

Foot Locker

The shoe retailer said it would temporarily close its 895 U.S. stores, starting on Tuesday, March 17. The shutdown will continue through Tuesday, March 31. The company posted on its Instagram that during this time all employees will continue to be paid. In addition, work-from-home options and staggering work schedules for distribution centers have been implemented. The e-commerce shop and related apps remain open.

Fossil

The watch retailer closed all Fossil and Fossil Outlet stores in North America on Sunday, March 15. The stores will remain closed through Saturday, March 28, and in-store employees will be compensated through the same time period, according to the web site. The online shop will remain open. Fossil is also allowing employees to work from home when possible. “For roles that require employees to be on-site, we are practicing social spacing and modifying work schedules to reduce the density of employees in an area,” the web site stated.

Gap Inc.

The retailer will temporarily reduce store hours starting Monday, March 16. The Old Navy brand will operate 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday; Athleta will operate 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m to 6 p.m. on Sunday; Banana Republic, Gap and Janie and Jack stores will operate 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition, the company said it would close more than 100 stores in areas where COVID-19 has had the greatest impact based on guidance from government officials and health organizations. In-store associates in those stores will continue to receive regular pay, according to the company’s web site. The retailer did not give a time frame for when the stores’ operating schedules would return to their regular hours.

“We will continue to make decisions in the best interest of our employees,” Sonia Syngal, the incoming Gap ceo, wrote on the company’s web site.

Founder Emily Weiss wrote in a Glossier blog post earlier this month that the company’s permanent and temporary retail locations — in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and London — would close for a minimum of two weeks. Glossier will also postpone the unveiling of its Arizona location, which was slated to open next week. Employees who were scheduled to work will be compensated. In her blog post, Weiss wrote that the closures will “sacrifice some near-term business goals, but we’re prepared to put public health ahead of our bottom line.”

Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, which has stores in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles and London, along with a pop-up in Aspen, Colo., took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal store closures until Wednesday, April 1. The brand’s pop-up in Palm Beach, Fla., will remain open, along with the Sundries shop at the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort in Montecito, Calif., for “as long as the hotel is open,” the post reads. All full-time, part-time and temporary staff will be paid for hours or time missed, according to the post. The company’s e-commerce business will remain open and employees will be allowed to work from home.

Greats

The premium sneaker brand posted on Instagram Sunday, March 15, that it was closing all retail locations, effective immediately. The stores, including two in New York City and one in Miami, will remain closed until at least Saturday, March 28, or until further notice. The company added that the retail staff would be paid during the shutdown. The online shop and related social media channels will remain open.

Gucci

Kering, parent company to Gucci, in addition to other luxury fashion brands, such as Bottega Veneta and Alexander McQueen, will close at least some of its stores in New York and California, WWD has learned.

On Tuesday, March 17, the Swedish-based retailer, which includes the Cos and Arket brands under the company umbrella, said it was closing all stores in North America until Thursday, April 2. The company has implemented staggering work schedules in its warehouses and said it would continue to pay in-store associates with two weeks of continued pay. H&M’s online shop remains open and the business has extended its return policy

The department store is temporarily reducing hours. Starting Tuesday, March 17, stores will be open from noon to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition, the department store has temporarily closed its six Puerto Rico stores until Monday, March 30, to adhere to a government-mandated measure that requires all non-essential retailers — excluding grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and gas stations — to close.

Jill Soltau, the company’s ceo, added in a blog post last week that the retailer has expanded its work-from-home options.

J.Crew

On Monday, March 16, the retailer said it was closing J. Crew and J. Crew Factory stores, effective immediately, until Saturday, March 28, “to join in the efforts to socially distance,” Jan Singer, J. Crew’s ceo, wrote on the web site. She added that all in-store associates will continue to be paid during that time and the e-commerce shop will remain open.

Madewell, part of the J. Crew family, will also close its doors during the same period. According to the web site, employees will be paid regular wages. The brand has also suspended all community events until further notice, but the online shop will remain open.

Journelle

The luxury lingerie boutique closed two of its New York City stores — Upper East Side and SoHo — as of Tuesday, March 17, until further notice. Guido Campello, who owns the company with his wife Sapna Palep, said he is working the Union Square store solely this week in an effort to fill e-commerce orders and allow for in-store pickups. Journelle’s online shop remains open along with the Chicago store.

Kiehl’s

The beauty company said on Instagram on Tuesday, March 17, that it was closing stores nationwide until further notice. All employees will receive pay for the hours they were scheduled to work, according to the post. The online shop remains open and the company said all orders will receive free shipping until further notice. In addition, the company added additional associates to assist customers over the phone or through live chats.

Kohl’s

The department store said it was temporarily adjusting store hours. Beginning Tuesday, March 17, stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., until further notice. According to the company’s web site, the retailer said this was to ensure that stores remained clean and well-staffed during peak hours. In addition, Michelle Gass, the company’s ceo, wrote on the web site that any employees showing “flu-like symptoms are asked to work remotely or remain home.”

The women’s apparel retailer, which has 24 stores in places like New York, California, Florida and Washington, D.C., in addition to units abroad, said it was limiting store hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and would be closed Sunday and Monday. In addition, guests could come by appointment, according to the web site. The online shop also remains open. Employees who are able to are asked to work from home.

Lands’ End

On Sunday, March 15, the retailer said it was closing all U.S. stores until Sunday, March 29, “out of an abundance of caution.” The company added that it would pay its in-store associates all hours they were scheduled to work during the same time frame. Lands’ End is also allowing employees to work from home when possible and restricted company travel. The online shop will remain open during the shutdown.

Levi Strauss & Co.

The jeans maker said it will close all North American owned and operated retail locations on Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27. In-store associates will be paid for all scheduled hours during the closures. The online shop will remain open.

L.L. Bean

The retailer, which specializes in outdoor apparel, footwear and gear, said it was closing all U.S. locations, including the company’s flagship in Freeport, Maine, starting Tuesday, March 17, through Sunday, March 29. The retailer said all employees will be paid while the stores are closed. L.L. Bean’s online store and call center will remain open.

“By making this decision now, we can better ensure the safety of our employees and customers as we all continue to navigate a rapidly evolving situation and follow the [Centers for Disease Control’s] guidelines around the importance of social distancing,” Steve Smith, L.L. Bean’s ceo and president, wrote on the company’s web site.

The Canadian activewear brand instituted a mandatory work-from-home policy on Friday, March 13, after a member of its Vancouver, British Columbia, team started showing signs of COVID-19. The company called it a “precautionary measure” and said employees in Vancouver will continue to work remotely through Friday, March 20.

That same day, Lululemon ceo Calvin McDonald took to Twitter to unveil limited store hours for all North American Lululemon locations starting the week of March 16. But by Sunday the ceo had amended that decision, instead opting to close all stores in Europe and North America from Monday, March 16, to Friday, March 27.

The company confirmed that all employees would be paid for all of the hours they were originally scheduled to work. The retailer also set up a Global Relief Pay plan to help any employees who are “battling the virus, need time to self-quarantine or find their lives disrupted during this unusual time in our lives,” according to a statement from Lululemon’s executive vice president of Americas and global guest innovation Celeste Burgoyne.

In addition, Lululemon said it was suspending events, such as yoga classes and run clubs, at North American locations, effective immediately. Instead, the company will be offering digital meditation sessions and workout classes. The online business and mobile app will also remain open.

The beauty business closed all 258 retail locations in Canada and North America from Monday, March 16, to Sunday, March 29. Employees in the North American head offices will be allowed to work from home. The company confirmed all in-store associates will receive regular pay during this time. Lush’s online business will remain open.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

The luxury fashion group is also closing some stores in the U.S. after closing stores in France and Italy, as mandated by those countries’ governments. The extent of the closures in the U.S. could not be confirmed. Brands within the LVMH stable include, among others, Dior, Givenchy, Loewe and Marc Jacobs.

Macy’s

The department store will temporarily close all stores at the end of day Tuesday, March 17, through Tuesday, March 31. That includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bloomingdale’s outlets, Bluemercury, Market by Macy’s and Backstage stores. The e-commerce businesses for each brand and related apps will remain open.

“We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work,” Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s Inc., said in a statement.

The retailer also enacted the COVID-19 Emergency Leave and Pay Policy for any colleague confirmed to be infected with the virus or who is required by law to self-quarantine. Those associates will receive compensation during that two-week period.

Neighborhood Goods

On Saturday, March 14, the department store said it was closing all three of its units until Friday, March 27. All employees will be paid in full during this time, according to the company’s web site.

New Balance

The athletic apparel and footwear retailer temporarily closed all retail locations, factories and offices in North American and Western Europe from Monday, March 16, until at least Friday, March 27, according to a letter posted on the company’s web site. The company added that all associates in North America will receive their regular pay during this period. New Balance also said it would suspend its NB1 custom footwear program. (Products from the program are made in the company’s Lawrence, Mass., factory.) But the e-commerce shop will remain open.

On Sunday, Nike posted on its web site that all stores in North America, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand will close Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27. The online shop and Nike apps will remain open. The company also said it’s letting employees in Nike facilities work from home when possible.

Last week, the company had reduced hours in select locations on its web site. Then on Monday, the department store retailer said that, starting Tuesday, March 17, it would close all North American stores for two weeks. That includes Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack and Trunk locations. The company also confirmed that all in-store associates would be paid during this time.

The online business, including nordstrom.com, nordstromrack.com, hautelook.com and trunkclub.com, along with the related apps, will remain open. Online order pickup and curbside services at all full-line stores will also be available.

Outdoor Voices

The athletic-apparel retailer, which has stores in New York, California, Texas, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Illinois and Washington, D.C., said all stores will be closed from Tuesday, March 17, through Friday, March 27, while community events will be postponed until further notice. In-store associates will receive regular pay while corporate employees will work remotely. The online shop will remain open.

Rose Marcario, ceo and president of Patagonia, posted a note on the retailer’s web site last week saying that all company stores, offices and other operations, including the web site, would close at the end of the day Friday, March 13. Patagonia, which has 37 stores around the U.S., said it would re-evaluate the situation on March 27.

“As COVID-19 spreads — and is now officially a pandemic — we are taking additional safety measures to protect our employees and customers,” Marcario wrote.

The company said customers should check back on Monday, March 16, at 4 p.m. Pacific Time for an update on the e-commerce business. But as of Monday evening there were no updates on the web site. Meanwhile, Patagonia employees will work from home. Hourly workers unable to work remotely will continue to receive their regular pay.

Phillip Lim

The designer said on Instagram last week that the company would close its New York, Los Angeles, London and Waikiki, Hawaii, stores until further notice. The fashion company’s e-commerce shop is still open.

Proenza Schouler

On Tuesday, March 17, the American designer brand said it was closing its New York flagship at 121 Greene Street to the general public until Friday, March 27. The online shop will remain open and local drop-offs will continue.

The company, parent to brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, True&Co. and Speedo, among others, said it will close all North American and European retail locations, starting Tuesday, March 17, through Sunday, March 29. All in-store associates will continue to receive their regular pay during this time. Employees in the company’s North American and European corporate offices will work remotely.

Tommy.com, calvinklein.com, vanheusen.com, izod.com, stylebureau.com and speedousa.com will remain open in active markets.

Many of PVH’s company-operated stores in the Asia-Pacific region have reopened, the company confirmed. Still, many have limited hours. Stores in China have also reopened, while most associates in South Korea and Japan continue to work remotely.

Ralph Lauren

The fashion company, which includes Club Monaco in the greater portfolio, is closing all North American stores from Wednesday, March 18, to at least Wednesday, April 1. The company confirmed that all employees will receive standard pay for two weeks. Ralph Lauren has also asked team members to work from home when possible, instituted staggering work schedules at distribution centers and temporarily halted all employee travel. The decision comes after Ralph Lauren decided to close the brand’s hospitality locations in the U.S. and Europe.

In addition, employees have been asked to work remotely when possible, or work in staggering shifts at distribution centers. The e-commerce shop and apps will remain open.

The fashion brand, which has stores in New York and Los Angeles, in addition to several cities internationally, said on Instagram Monday, March 16, that it was reducing store hours. Rebecca Minkoff employees are also allowed to work remotely when possible.

All company stores, which are spread out across California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Texas and Washington, D.C., in addition to Canada and the U.K., have been closed until further notice, according to the company’s web site.

REI

The outdoor apparel retailer is closing all 162 locations nationwide from Monday, March 16, until Friday, March 27. The company said employees will be paid during the shutdown. The e-commerce business will remain open and all orders will receive free delivery while stores remain closed.

As of Monday, March 16, Rent the Runway’s New York City flagship is closed. The rental-apparel retailer said on its web site that it was planning to be closed for one week and that it would pay associates their regular wages during that time. The company said it would reassess the situation next week. The online business and app will remain open in the meantime.

Rothy’s

The San Francisco-based shoe company posted an update on Instagram last week saying it was closing all four of its retail locations through Tuesday, March 31. Rothy’s said all employees in the company’s headquarters would work from home and added that all in-store associates would be pay through the same date.

The luxury department store has decided to temporarily shut its Manhattan flagship in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the Philadelphia store will close following recommendations from the local government. In a statement, the company confirmed that all in-store associates will be paid during this time.

Sephora

The beauty retailer owned by LVMH closed all North American stores, starting Tuesday, March 17, through Friday, April 3. Employees in the corporate office have been asked to work from home. In a statement, Sephora confirmed that all in-store employees will continue to receive their base pay for scheduled shifts during the duration of the closures.

The online shop and apps remain open and the company said it was waiving standard shipping fees during this time. In addition, the company has extended its 30-day return policy to 60 days for purchases made in stores before the closures.

Tailored Brands

The company, which includes the Men’s Wearhouse and the Jos. A. Bank brands, temporarily closed all North American locations on Tuesday, March 17. The shutdown will continue until Saturday, March 28. The retailer said in-store associates will be paid for scheduled hours during this period. In addition, employees have been asked to work from home when possible. Tailored Brands online businesses will remain open and some rental and ship-to-store orders will be accommodated when possible, the company said.

Tapestry

Tapestry, parent company to the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands, said on Sunday that all three brands would have shortened operating hours, open from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays. Then, on Tuesday, March 17, the group revealed that all its directly operated stores under the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands in North America would temporarily close completely until March 27. The web sites of all three brands would continue to operate.

The retailer also temporarily closed stores in China during the month of February because of the coronavirus.

Ulta Beauty

The beauty retailer said it will close all of its almost 1,200 stores as of 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19, until at least Tuesday, March 31. The online shop and Ulta app will remain open. In addition, most stores will continue to serve as outlets for buy-online, pick-up in stores during the closures. The company said it would continue to pay in-store and salon associates as well during this time.

Under Armour’s 188 North American stores closed Monday, March 16, until Saturday, March 28. Other temporary store closures will be made “on a country-by-country basis as necessary,” according to a company statement. The Baltimore-based activewear brand said all in-store associates will be paid during this time. Employees who are able to work from home will do so.

Uniqlo

The company said starting Tuesday, March 17, all 50 stores in the U.S. would be closed until further notice.

“This is temporary and we are implementing a plan to support our team during this time,” a statement on the company’s web site said. There’s no word yet if store employees will be compensated during the closures.

The e-commerce business will remain open.

UNTUCKit

On Tuesday, March 17, the men and women’s apparel retailer closed all stores across North America and the U.K. Stores will remain closed through Tuesday, March 31. Employees will continue to receive pay during this time. The e-commerce business will remain open and the company is offering free shipping to all orders and returns in North America and the U.K.

On Saturday, March 14, the retailer said it was closing all stores worldwide until at least Saturday, March 28. That includes stores in the Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and bridal brand BHLDN divisions, in addition to the nameplate brand. (Urban Outfitters also operates subscription rental service Nuuly and a food and beverage business.)

“As far as we know, none of our employees have tested positive for COVID-19,” said a company statement.

The e-commerce and subscription businesses will continue to operate and store associates will be paid during the shutdown. In addition, the company’s corporate team will work from home. Those whose jobs do not allow them to work remotely will be divided into shifts “to reduce density at our corporate offices and create social distance,” the company said. “Because the situation is complex and evolving rapidly, our plans may change.”

VF Corp

On Monday, March 16, VF Corp., which includes Vans, The North Face, JanSport and Timberland in the company portfolio, unveiled store closures in North America until Sunday, April 5. In addition, all North American corporate and brand offices will close during this time and employees will work from home. The company said employees will continue to receive full pay and benefits during this time.

Victoria’s Secret

L Brands, parent company to the lingerie retail, said it was closing all North American stores from Tuesday, March 17, through Sunday, March 29. The shutdown includes the Pink and Bath & Body Works brands. In a statement, the company said all employees will be paid during this time and those who are able to have been asked to work from home. The e-commerce business remains open.

Vince

On Tuesday, March 17, the company said it would close all retail locations in the U.S. and U.K. until Sunday, March 29. “We will keep a close eye on our reopening date as the situation evolves, and continue to compensate our store employees during this period,” it said in a statement. In addition, corporate team members were asked to work from home. The online shop remains open.

The retailer closed all U.S. stores on Sunday, March 15, until Friday, March 27, according to a company statement. That’s 109 stores, including the outlet stores. Employees will receive their regular pay. The e-commerce business will remain open.

Vuori Clothing

California-based activewear brand closed all five of its stores on Saturday, March 14, until further notice.

“These are extraordinary times,” said Joe Kudla, Vuori founder and ceo. “Business as usual doesn’t apply. Our goal is to keep everyone healthy so they can return to work once our stores are reopened.”

Walmart

Walmart said it would reduce its store hours starting Sunday, March 15, until further notice for the about 2,200 stores in the U.S. that usually operate 24 hours a day. The new hours are now from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. According to a company statement, the reduced hours are to help store associates restock products and clean stores. The big box retailer has more than 4,700 stores across the nation.

Standing next to President Donald Trump as he declared a state of emergency earlier this month, Doug McMillon, ceo of Walmart, said the retailer would do everything it could to help. That includes donating a portion of the company’s parking lots to be used for people wanting to get tested.

“When we got the call yesterday from the White House, we were eager to do our part to help serve the country,” McMillon said. “And given what we’re facing, that’s certainly important to do. We should all be doing that.”

Warby Parker

The eyeglasses retailer temporarily closed all 71 stores starting Sunday, March 15, to Friday, March 27. In-store associates will continue to be paid during this time. The company’s e-commerce and app business will remain open.