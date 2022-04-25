StoreForce Upgrades Platform to Meet Changing Needs at Retail

StoreForce has rolled out StoreForce Retail Execution, which is a leveled-up version of its workforce and store management tools aimed at improving retail store operations and increasing overall efficiencies.

When asked about the impetus behind launching StoreForce Retail Execution, Chris Matichuk, general manager of StoreForce, said stores and associates “are so much more connected now — or need to be. These tools ensure that the brands can communicate instantly across their entire estate, measure compliance and execution of tasks, and review visual elements through photos without even visiting the store.

“The execution tools allow brands to move quickly and manage content and communication to ensure the stores are at brand standards and that their associates are informed and engaged,” Matichuk noted.

Dave Loat, president of StoreForce, added that the retail community “stands to benefit from cultivating an environment where your store associates are excited to become your brand ambassadors through engagement and interaction; that is also a key tool in recruiting and retaining the best staff.”

Matichuk said the functionality of StoreForce Retail Execution is “really about full-circle communication and collaboration. Communication materials reside in the document library on StoreForce. These can be created within the app through the editor, or simply leverage the workflow to submit other document formats. ‘Tasks’ and ‘Discussion’ boards are then used to organize store activities, collaborate, and share feedback in a single place. We have also included ‘Surveys’ to gather feedback directly from employees, increasing engagement by ensuring employees feel like they have a voice and improving the organization by collecting frequent feedback from those closest to the customer.”

The StoreForce landing page.

The launch of these tools comes as the role of the physical store evolves, but remains “more important than ever,” Matichuk said.

“The store is where the customer physically connects with the product and the brand,” Matichuk explained. “They deliver the brand experience through service, visual and product knowledge; they are also mini DCs, fulfilling orders placed in other stores or online.”

Matichuk said a notable trend is where stores have no products shoppers can take with them. She said the store “is a showroom experience and the customer completes their shopping through a digital experience.”

“It’s like a fully immersive digital (and physical) experience,” Matichuk said. “Store associates have also changed — while they are still providing in-store service — more and more brands are leveraging their associates to be digital brand ambassadors — even influencers and content creators for social media.”

“To add to [Matichuk]’s point, as live commerce through freelance ‘hosted’ livestreaming becomes more predominant, retailers are looking at tapping their own store associates to perform similar roles,” Loat said. “So we are definitely seeing in the retail community that the physical store is more important than ever, just for different reasons.”

Regarding the value proposition and return on investments of StoreForce Retail Execution, Matichuk said it includes increased employee retention and engagement. “Your associates are engaged and informed — more prepared to be positive brand ambassadors,” she said. “Increased consistency to brand standards improves four-wall performance, but also increases the halo effect through digital sales. Tools that allow you to move quickly encourage a nimble organization — one that is focused on producing results today.”

Loat added that it is time for the term “omnichannel” to be retired — “let’s agree to just call it ‘shopping’,” Loat said. “And in this new world of shopping, new metrics are becoming paramount as technology and AI evolve — and the KPI [key performance indicator] that’s getting the most attention is Lifetime Customer Value. The ROI of our new suite of tools is focused on driving LCV through the development of your brand ambassadors and through ensuring consistency across all your lease lines to enhance customer experience.”