If you thought season 1 of @euphoria was intense you haven’t seen anything yet.
We caught up with @sydney_sweeney (seen here with co-star @hunterschafer) who said she begins filming in March. She went on to say, “I can’t say anything, but it’s going to be season one on crack. Imagine season one but crazier.”
Sweeney was one of many young talents gathered at the San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles on Thursday for a luncheon courtesy of Ralph Lauren, which celebrated its new Polo accessories — the “Sloane” bag and “Bellport” tote. It was a bright, sunny day at the members-only club, where lunch — chopped salad, chicken and salmon, followed by lemon meringue pie — was served in a private room. Guests socialized as they sipped on iced tea and lemonade or, for those over 21, white wine and rosé.
Report: @ryma___________