By  on February 3, 2020

The New York-based, direct-to-consumer suiting brand Suitably launches today, aimed at women who are beginning their careers.

The online business, at suitably.com, was cofounded by Annabel Gatto, chief executive officer, and her husband, Phil Gatto, who will serve as chief operating officer.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers