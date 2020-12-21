Though lacking the hype and hysteric gift shopping of past years, Super Saturday 2020 came out OK.

Store traffic perked up over the weekend, even at enclosed malls where the pandemic has been decimating business. Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue was the busiest it’s been all month, and shoppers needing to do some late-in-the-season gift shopping took advantage of Super Saturday discounts, which seemed under control, often in the 30 percent range for full-price items, and 50 to 70 percent on clearance items.

Around the country, Lululemon, Bath & Body Works, Target, Walmart, Canada Goose, Uggs, Nike and other footwear chains, as well as Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy, and other electronics and home stores were among the busiest retailers, according to retail observers. Apple stores were also busy, where they were open. Apple in the U.S. closed all its stores in California and Tennessee, where there have been severe virus spreads.

According to a Deloitte consumer study covering trends for this year, “Overall retail foot traffic is being buoyed by mass, grocery, home improvement and club retailers, which are all trending up since the onset of the pandemic; other retail sub-sectors are still experiencing foot traffic below pre-pandemic levels.”

Through Super Saturday weekend, the cold, clear weather sparked interest in outerwear and cold-weather accessories, which had been lagging due to the relatively warm and dry December up until the blizzard in the middle of last week.

View Gallery Related Gallery Remembering the Lives They Lived

“It was a perfectly decent Super Saturday,” said Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners, which tracks traffic at shopping centers around the country. “We had forecast a 5.5 percent increase for Super Saturday. It was possibly as high as 6.2 percent. That lags the 7 percent for the month overall to date, but it was still good.”

CGP last week indicated that with a 5.5 percent sales gain from last year, Super Saturday 2020 would generate a record $36.1 billion in sales. A 6 percent increase would put it at $36.5 billion.

“We saw much more traffic in enclosed malls. Outlet malls and lifestyle centers were very crowded. Strong A and B malls saw some solid traffic. Overall, footfall was still down but the conversion rate is up. A lot of retailers saw an increase in net transaction velocity,” Johnson observed.

On the downside, “apparel stores were weak, departments stores are getting better but still weak,” Johnson added. “This is a hardlines Christmas, versus softlines, whether it’s consumer electronics, or snow blowers which sold out at Home Depot and Lowe’s anywhere affected by the snow.” The West Coast, he said, has been getting “hit hard by all the different closures.”

Around the country, “Everybody was wearing masks,” Johnson said. “At some stores, we saw exterior lines 10 to 25 people deep,” as retailers made the effort to socially distance the shoppers and stagger the traffic flow.

Through December, there have been reports of brick-and-mortar traffic declining 40 to 50 percent, with cases of COVID-19 spiking around the country causing people to stay home and shop more online.

“We’re also seeing a decline in overall traffic, but we are able to make it up based on higher conversions and higher order value,” said Bill Brand, chief executive officer of Rue21, the apparel specialty retailer, and one of the few reporting some momentum this season. For Super Saturday weekend, “the engagement level with customers exceeded our expectations and plan,” Brand said. Regarding the reports of 40 to 50 percent traffic declines, Brand said, “We are about half that. There used to be huge Black Fridays and huge Super Saturdays. There’s been a much more even, consistent pattern to business.” Overall, the mood for retailing was mixed, brightening in the past few days with the beginning of COVID-19 vaccinations, and news that Congress was set to approve a second COVID-19 relief package. As Johnson pointed out, the gains retailers are seeing are coming from upper income families with more discretionary dollars to spend on material goods, since they’re not traveling, staying in hotels, going to shows, and spending on other experiences outside the home. Still, on the darker side, the pandemic is spreading and millions remain out of work though the unemployment rate has been declining. On Monday, Sensormatic Solutions released traffic data indicating that visits to physical stores on Super Saturday decreased by 39.1 percent compared to 2019. For the Friday, Saturday and Sunday weekend stretch, visits to physical stores decreased by 39.9 percent compared to 2019. “Super Saturday weekend was perceived to be the beginning of a return to brick-and-mortar due to concerns over online shipping cut offs. However, as many states enforced stricter mandates due to COVID-19, recent extreme weather in the Northeast as well as many consumers’ reluctance to shop in-store when it’s busy, many consumers elected to stay home on Super Saturday this year,” said Brian Field, senior director of global retail consulting at Sensormatic Solutions. “With less than a week before Christmas Day, we still expect the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday leading up to Christmas Eve all to play prominent roles in our list of top busiest days.” The average week year-over-year store traffic trend heading into the holiday season was negative 27.3 percent, Field added. For the holiday season overall, he sees traffic down 34 to 36 percent.