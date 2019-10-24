When it comes to online searches for fake fashion brands, Supreme tops the list, according to online marketing firm SEMrush. The brand led monthly searches both globally and in the U.S.

Jana Garanko, a spokeswoman for SEMrush, said this was the third report done tracking online searches for the fake and “original” fashion brands. “[And] for a third consecutive time, SEMrush data shows that the most searched fake and replica clothing brand, both globally and in the U.S., is Supreme,” she said, adding that the brand has an average of 29,000 monthly searches, which makes it “clear there’s a heavy interest for the cheaper alternative.”

Industry analysts estimate the counterfeit fashion market generates more than $450 billion in sales globally. This compares to the global fashion apparel market with about $1.5 trillion in sales.

“And the clothing label is not alone,” Garanko said. “From shoes to accessories, be it casual brands or luxury labels – there is a hunger for fakes. Other most frequently searched-for brands include Vans and Ray-Ban, Audemars Piguet and Patek Philippe.”

SEMrush said in its report that data such as this offers “a better insight into shopping trends of the online fashion industry.”

“Eight out of the 15 most searched-for fake brands were designer items, three of which were watches,” Garanko said. “This clearly shows a demand for luxurious names minus the price. [But] amongst the searches for most popular original brands, Vans placed first. In this list, about 80 percent are affordable, which suggests people are keen on comfort.”

Other most-searched brands with the keyword “original” in the search included Converse and Nike as well as Gucci, Supreme and Rolex. Puma, Coach and Levi Strauss & Co. also made the list. It’s not clear if there is a connection between searches for fakes and originals — meaning, consumers are researching price points on fakes versus the real thing.

But Garanko noted that of the top three searches that dominate the most popular fake brands category, “Supreme, Vans and Ray-Ban all suggest that people want to purchase casual clothing and accessories, which means urban street style pieces are still the hottest online trends.”