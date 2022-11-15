×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 15, 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Plans to Open Its First Hotel in Paris

Sustainability

Good News: U.S.-China Climate Negotiations Back On

Fashion

Inside the Thierry Mugler Exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum

Survey Details Needs of Seasonal Workers

Axonify's research also includes strategies for merchants to attract employees.

Handsome shop assistant is smiling while giving purchases and credit card to beautiful client
Many seasonal workers are looking to add new skills and experiences to their résumé. georgerudy - stock.adobe.com

Axonify’s latest data on seasonal workers shows the pressures of inflation on employees who also want to feel safe and valued at their job while experiencing greater flexibility. The survey also revealed a desire by seasonal workers to use their temporary position to get their foot in the door at the desired company.

Regarding personal safety, 59 percent of seasonal workers polled “say they encounter customer conflict and issues daily — but many revealed that they haven’t been trained to handle these incidents.”

Respondents also want to earn a livable wage, with 79 percent noting that they are dealing with a financial burden due to the economic downturn. And 81 percent said inflation and the economy “is the reason they’ve taken on an additional seasonal job in the first place,” the authors of the report noted.

Many seasonal workers had other reasons for pursuing a temporary job: they’re looking for a career change at a company they’d like to work at, while others are skill building. “According to our survey, 43 percent of seasonal workers intend to use their seasonal job to get their foot in the door in another department or role within their organization,” the authors of the report stated. “Additionally, nearly one-third (31 percent) see seasonal work as a training opportunity.”

Axonify said retailers can attract workers via several approaches, including making flexibility a key benefit. “Almost half (44 percent) of seasonal retail workers say they were persuaded to join their seasonal employer because they were offered flexibility,” the report noted. “Surprisingly, this was higher than the 40 percent of seasonal retail employees who took opportunities based on increased pay.”

Merchants can also attract workers by spotlighting training and career development. “While some employers are providing opportunities for learning and growth, many employers are not,” the authors of the report said. “In fact, two-thirds of employees say they’ve received two days or less of training. Considering 51 percent of retail workers took their seasonal job because they are considering a career change, this limited training hinders employee development and, ultimately, retention.”

Regarding safety, retailers should devise plans for potential incidents. “Unfortunately, 61 percent of seasonal retail employees have experienced hostile situations from coworkers and customers,” the report stated, while also noting that retail workers experience the most theft and vandalism (64 percent) compared to other sectors.

