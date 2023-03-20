Swarovski Renews North America Drive

Swarovski, the Austrian brand known for its crystals, gemstones, jewelry and accessories, is making moves to fortify its business in North America.

A total of 10 corporate-owned Swarovski store openings, beginning in April, are planned including two each in New York, San Francisco and Toronto, as well as in Chicago, Salt Lake City, Miami and Nashville, Tennessee.

“We see the U.S. and Canadian consumer responding very well to our brand proposition. This region offers fantastic growth opportunities and I’m confident that we will continue to strengthen the company’s position as one of the world’s premier jewelry and accessory brands,” Kolja Kiofsky, the new general manager of Swarovski in North America, said in a statement.

Among the openings, Swarovski in November will unveil a two-level, 14,000-square foot flagship at 680 Fifth Avenue by 54th Street in Manhattan, as previously reported. Officials said the store will be a “cultural hub” for the brand.

New Swarovski stores around the world feature the brand’s emphasis on ethical sourcing and its latest innovations, such as the fine jewelry collection made with Swarovski Created Diamonds, as well as bespoke fittings and furniture, luxurious touches, enhanced visuals and color, and an overall immersive experience to convey a sense of discovery. The 127-year-old brand has been undergoing a transformation since 2020 involving a reboot of its brick-and-mortar store network, including some right-sizing and redesign of existing stores, an overhaul of its offerings, and high-level management changes. Last year, Swarovski named Alexis Nasard chief executive officer, becoming the first CEO from outside the Swarovski family.

Officials declined to reveal the second store opening set for this year in New York, indicating the lease has not yet been finalized.

In North America, in addition to the upcoming openings, about 80 stores are being refurbished. Swarovski Created Diamonds are being distributed to 165 stores in North America. There are 240 freestanding corporate-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 55 outlets.

Between the store openings and the renovations, “it’s a big capital investment,” said an official.

Based in New York City, Kiofsky is responsible for “achieving sustainable and profitable growth in the Americas region, a key strategic priority for the crystal giant,” the company indicated. Kiofsky started his career at Porsche in the automotive industry, and joined Swarovski in 2010 as head of marketing development at the brand’s Zurich headquarters. He also served as global senior vice president for customer experience and omnichannel management.