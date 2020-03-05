By  on March 5, 2020

Gap Inc. has named Sonia Syngal president and chief executive officer, stepping up from her current role as ceo of Old Navy.

Gap Inc. did not name a successor to Syngal at Old Navy, but last August, Nancy Green, who was running the fast-growing Athleta division, became president and chief creative officer of the retailer, reporting to Syngal. In January, Gap Inc. scrapped its plan for an initial public offering of Old Navy amid the chain’s recent declining performance.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers