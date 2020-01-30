By  on January 30, 2020

Tamara Mellon’s inaugural store at Palisades Village in Los Angeles is a cozy and efficient jewel box, with 400 square feet of selling space. That makes the footwear designer’s second store, a 1,200-square-foot unit at 97 Wooster Street in Manhattan’s SoHo — three-times the size of the original — feel downright spacious.

A third, 1,000-square-foot location bows Friday at 245 Post Street in San Francisco. The direct-to-consumer brand is planning to open a fourth store, possibly in another neighborhood in New York or Los Angeles. Two more stores are scheduled to bow in 2020. The brand is eyeing Chicago and “there’s a couple of interesting markets in Texas,” said Jill Layfield, chief executive officer of Tamara Mellon.

