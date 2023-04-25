Tanger Outlets Adds Shake Shack and Dave & Buster’s to Portfolio

Tanger Factory Outlets is aiming to elevate the retail experiences at its centers by adding Shake Shack and Dave & Buster’s to its portfolio.

“At Tanger, we are constantly evolving our offerings to meet the ever-changing needs of consumers and are thrilled to bolster our non-apparel categories including dining and entertainment,” said Justin Stein, executive vice president of leasing at Tanger. “Through relationships with well-known partners like Shake Shack and Dave & Buster’s, Tanger is thoughtfully executing on its diversification strategy and expanding the traditional shopping experience.”

This summer, Shake Shack will open in San Marcos, Texas, marking its debut in the Tanger portfolio.

Andrew McCaughan, chief development officer at Shake Shack, said, “This is our first location in San Marcos, and first location as part of the Tanger family. We look forward to bringing our delicious ShackBurgers and hospitality to the community, especially with the added convenience of our drive thru.”

In the fall, Dave & Buster’s will open in Savannah, Georgia, and Atlantic City, New Jersey. The entertainment and restaurant destination is the newest addition to Tanger’s lineup of experiential offerings, which also includes X-Golf, and is being introduced as part of Tanger’s outparcel strategy and will be located on outlet-adjacent land.

“We are excited to be joining Tanger and expanding our reach in Georgia and New Jersey,” said John Mulleady, chief development officer of Dave & Buster’s. In addition to the latest arcade games and a restaurant serving chef-crafted food and drinks, both locations will include a sports bar with a 40-foot wall of high-definition screens.

Tanger owns and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Its operating properties are in 20 states and in Canada, totaling about 13.9 million square feet leased to more than 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand-name companies.