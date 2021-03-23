Tanya Taylor, known for her colorful designs and prints, is getting into the children’s wear business.

Tanya Taylor Mini and their coordinating adult looks will launch today on TanyaTaylor.com and Maisonette.com.

To launch the collection, Taylor has created an ad campaign that features three influential women with their daughters photographed in each of their homes. They are Mandana Dayani, founder of I am a voter, Nicole Chapoteau, fashion director of Vanity Fair, and Sophie Elgort, photographer and director. Elgort and Chapoteau self-shot, and Dayani was photographed by Ashley Barrett.

Taylor’s top dress from spring 2021, the Gia dress, was shrunk down to create the debut silhouette for Tanya Taylor Mini. The Mini Gia dress will be available in four colorful, hand-painted prints, two of which will launch today, with the remaining two launching alongside Taylor’s summer 2021 collection in May. The prints are poppy, sailboats, ink dye white and ink dye hyacinth and each pairs back to key adult looks from the spring ’21 and summer ’21 collections.

The Mini Gia dress is sold in sizes XS to XL for children two through 11 years old and retails for $125. Her women’s clothes are sold at Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

Children’s wear will be an ongoing business with seasonal drops. The team is currently working on three styles to drop in the fall. To create Taylor’s contemporary collection, each of her prints is hand-painted in her New York design studio.

“We have spent the last year focused on growing the business into a lifestyle brand by determining who our customers are and thinking about how we can meet them at different moments of their life,” said Taylor. “Being pregnant during the pandemic with my second child gave me pause to appreciate how incredible the women in our community are, and how they are, and will be, raising the next generation of amazing women that follow.

“I was inspired to give these women and daughters an opportunity to connect through our optimistic prints and to provide the next generation of young women the opportunity to dress like their role models — their mothers. As our brand continues to grow, we hope that women and their daughters will grow alongside us,” said Taylor, who gave birth to her second son last year. There are no plans in the immediate future for a boys’ line.

