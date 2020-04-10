Tapestry Inc. said Friday is has extended store closures in North America and Europe for an additional two weeks through April 24 in light of continued efforts to slow the transmission of COVID-19.

As previously disclosed, employees at closed locations will continue to receive pay and benefits over this period. The company will continue to reassess store closure decisions on a bi-weekly basis and will not reopen stores until safe to do so.

Across all three brands, Coach, Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, essentially all of the stores in China have re-opened and results are ”slowly and steadily improving,”‘ the company said. Similarly in South Korea, all stores have resumed normal opening hours.

Over the past weeks, as determined by local government guidelines and authority, many other stores have been shuttered in the Asia Pacific region, including all stores in Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and most recently in some prefectures in Japan.

The company said that during this time customers can continue to shop through Tapestry’s e-commerce platforms across all brands and regions, and at stores locations in the Asia Pacific region that remain open.

Tapestry said it will provide an update on the operational and financial impacts of the coronavirus outbreak during its third quarter fiscal 2020 conference call on April 30.