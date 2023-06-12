Target Addresses Bomb Threats in Oklahoma City

Two weeks after Target removed some of its Pride merchandise such as “tuck-friendly construction” and “extra crotch coverage” swimwear from stores due to threats to employees, the retailer faced “vague bomb” threats Saturday afternoon in its Oklahoma City area stores.

Stores in Yukon, Moore, Norman and Oklahoma City were temporarily evacuated, but have since reopened.

Sgt. Rob Robertson of the Oklahoma City Police Department told The Oklahoman, “Whether it’s a hoax or not we have to take it seriously.”



Asked for comment Monday, a Target spokesperson said, “The safety of our team members and guests is our top priority. Law enforcement investigated these claims and determined our stores are safe. Our stores are currently open and operating regular hours.”

Target executives did not acknowledge whether the company has or will take greater security measures and offer additional training to employees, due to the controversy caused by the Pride merchandise. There also was no response whether Target will alter or remove any of its Pride offerings, as a result of the incidents in Oklahoma.

Target has had to deal with other bomb threats and store evacuations in Utah, Ohio and Pennsylvania in recent weeks. Police in those states are reportedly investigating those threats, after they were notified by local media outlets that had received e-mails that allegedly referenced Target’s decision to remove or relocate Pride-related merchandise.

As the culture wars go on, brands and corporations are increasingly consumed with how, if at all, to address or support widely debated issues such as gender identity, sexual orientation, race and more. In recent months, gender-affirming care for minor has been a hot-button topic, as 16 states have enacted bans or reductions on some elements of that care.

Like other major retailers such as Macy’s, Target offers Pride items and is committed to the LGBTQ community. The Minnesota-based big-box store has been involved with Pride Month for more than a decade. This year’s range is said to be 2,000 items spanning clothing, books, home and music.

In honor of Pride month, which supports LGBTQ rights, Target introduced swimwear that promoted ”tuck-friendly” construction and “extra crotch” coverage. In the wake of the backlash, chief executive officer Brian Cornell publicly stood by the campaign at first, but the retailer removed the controversial LGBTQ brand Abprallen swimwear in late May.

While speaking on Fortune’s “Leadership Next” podcast last month, Cornell spoke of the importance of Target’s DE&I and said, “When we think about purpose at Target, it’s really about helping all the families, and that ‘all’ word is really important,” he said.

He said, “I think those are just good business decisions, and it’s the right thing for society, and it’s the great thing for our brand.

“The things we’ve done from a DE&I [diversity, equity and inclusion] standpoint, it’s adding value,” he said.

‘It’s helping us drive sales, it’s building greater engagement with both our teams and our guests, and those are just the right things for our business today.”

After making the decision to remove a few Pride styles, Target said, “Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride month and throughout the year.”