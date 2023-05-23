×
Target CEO Emphasizes Inclusivity Following Pride-related Controversy

Target is the latest major brand to come under fire for supporting the LGBTQ community.

Many companies celebrate Pride in June to support the LGBQT community.
Many companies celebrate Pride in June to support the LGBQT community.

Target’s chief executive officer Brian Cornell reinforced the company’s inclusive approach to customers and its tuck-friendly swimwear.

In recent days, some critics on social media have decried the retailer’s decision to offer the styles and in some instances have called for a boycott. Contrary to some erroneous posts, the Minnesota-based retailer does not offer tuck-friendly swimsuits for children.

In honor of Pride month, which supports LGBTQ rights, Target introduced swimwear that promoted ”tuck-friendly” construction and “extra crotch” coverage. In the wake of the backlash, Cornell stood by the campaign, speaking on Fortune’s “Leadership Next” podcast.

Cornell spoke of the importance of Target’s DE&I and said, “When we think about purpose at Target, it’s really about helping all the families, and that ‘all’ word is really important,” he said. 

He said, “I think those are just good business decisions, and it’s the right thing for society, and it’s the great thing for our brand.

“The things we’ve done from a DE&I [diversity, equity and inclusion] standpoint, it’s adding value,” he said.

‘It’s helping us drive sales, it’s building greater engagement with both our teams and our guests, and those are just the right things for our business today.”

Target executives did not respond to a media request Tuesday seeking further comment, and specifics about the current distribution of the “tuck-friendly” Pride-related swimsuits. The chain reportedly removed some of the Pride merchandise from view in select stores.

The fight for transgender rights is a hot button issue with local, state and federal legislators and their constituents. More than 200 people turned up Monday afternoon at the first Trans Youth Prom Monday near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The one-off event was organized to combat anti-trans rights legislation.

The Target controversy follows similar social media firestorms in recent weeks prompted by Nike’s, Adidas’ and Bud Light’s use of transgender people in advertising or promotional material. Last week Adidas introduced “Let Love Be Your Legacy” Pride collection, with advertising featuring what looked like a man wearing a woman’s swimsuit. The tank was designed by the South African designer Rich Mnisi, who did not respond to a media inquiry from WWD seeking comment.

Bud Light and Nike were criticized for enlisting transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for promotional social media posts for each respective company.

