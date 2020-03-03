By  on March 3, 2020

Target Corp. shares rose nearly 6 percent in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the mass retailer reported stronger earnings than expected for the 2019 fourth quarter, but sales weren’t able to rebound from a disappointing holiday period.

Earnings per share for the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1 of $1.69 a share exceeded analyst expectations of $1.65 a share. However, revenue of $23.4 billion fell short of Wall Street’s $23.5 billion projection. Same-store sales increase of 1.5 percent were in line with expectations.

